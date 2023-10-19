Manager Material and Process Engineering
2023-10-19
Your role
We are looking for a manager for the group Material and Process Engineering to join our newly formed Erieye and Sensors department within Business Unit Airborne Early Warning, BU AEW.
The Material and Process Engineering group is design responsible for material products for several Business Units within Saab Surveillance. The groups responsibilities are:
*
Manage hundreds of materials in our PDM. Including paint systems, metals, campsites, surface treatments and more
*
Phase out chemical substances that are being restricted such as Cr6+
*
Implement new materials, processes and suppliers
*
Material investigations and material testing for future and present designs
*
Secure strong competence in electromagnetic properties and performance for materials and material systems
*
Design support and guidelines for HW and system design
As Manager for the Material and Process Engineering group, you will;
*
Lead and coach a group of 10 material and process engineers towards common strategic goals, and develop common tools and adopt processes to support and facilitate their work
*
Develop and grow your groups future capabilities through competence development, recruitment, cooperation, sourcing and improved ways-of-working
*
Promote creativity, new ideas, business thinking and team spirit
*
Be Design Responsible for all materials and corresponding engineering processes for several Business Units within Saab Surveillance
*
Support programs and product management in new campaigns as well as development of road maps
*
Drive technical studies and technical/process improvement work
*
Be an active part of the Erieye and Sensor Leadership Team
You will also contribute to the overall development of BU AEW as well as the Surveillance design and implementation organizations.
Cooperation with technical product management as well as external suppliers and other organizations within Saab is also part of the daily work. This position offers great opportunities to travel nationally and/or internationally for both team work with colleagues, customer interactions and conferences.
Your profile
We are looking for someone with passion for our products and strong belief in the competence and commitment from our employees. You combine great leadership skills with a high interest and curiosity of technical areas.
You are a confident leader with the ability to drive change and progress. You set clear goals and expectations and at the same time coach your employees for their personal development as well as the development of your group. Your communicative skills and ability to build relationships, share knowledge, inspire, motivate and empower the organization will be of outmost importance.
You are available for international business travel and are fluent in both spoken and written Swedish and English.
We also assume you have:
*
Appropriate professional or postgraduate qualification in technical discipline (e.g., M.Sc. in Engineering Physics, Material Mechanics, or Material Chemistry)
*
Skills to combine strategic thinking with operational actions
*
Strong business understanding and customer focus
*
Strong drive, creativity and ability to generate energy
*
The ability to create good conditions for structure
*
Experience, understanding and ability to work in an international environment
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations regarding security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Business area Surveillance offers world-leading sensor technology in monitoring and decision support to protect against threats. The portfolio covers airborne, ground-based and naval radar, electronic warfare, C4I solutions, aviation systems and cyber security.
Airborne Early Warning a Business unit within Business Area Surveillance develops, delivers and maintains Airborne early Warning Systems such as the GlobalEye, a top performer of today 's AEW product in the World. GlobalEye is based on our own developed advanced radar ERIEYE that is integrated with other sensors into a Mission Systems.
We offer a sustainable work environment where Leadership and Diversity is essential to our success and together as one with openness in our daily work we meet the customers and future challenges.
Saab is a company with a strong people-orientation. We offer a friendly work environment where we support and help each other to be at our best. Continuous learning, career & talent development and employee well-being are examples of areas where we always put the strongest effort to offer great opportunities. Ersättning
