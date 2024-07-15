Manager IT Portfolio Management
2024-07-15
Would you like to work with highly skilled and motivated colleagues who will challenge you to think innovatively and help you grow professionally and personally? If so, this could be your next exciting opportunity!
Your team
IT Portfolio Management has three main areas of responsibilities:
* IT PMO (Project Management Office), enabling planning and prioritization of our IT projects, ensuring our time is spent on projects with the highest business value. This includes providing transparency of project value, cost, and timelines.
* Enterprise Architecture, providing the long-term perspective converting business needs to technical requirements, ensuring architectural alignment and direction across the company.
* Process and Business Development, driving processes and initiatives for continuous improvement within IT, as well as coordinating and planning ITs own initiatives (Projects, Demands, and Applications).
Your mission
As the Manager of IT Portfolio Management, you will play a pivotal role in shaping Epiroc's IT landscape. You'll oversee critical functions, collaborate with cross-functional teams, and drive strategic initiatives.
Your responsibilities will include managing and nurturing a high-performing team with 10 team members, ensuring team health, motivation, and growth. You will define and execute the team vision of becoming Epiroc IT's Control Tower, aligning it with Epiroc's overall strategy. Collaboration with stakeholders across departments will be essential to foster innovation and efficiency. Additionally, you will monitor budgets, track expenses, and optimize resource allocation to ensure financial planning and follow-up.
Your profile
For you to thrive in this role, you need to feel confident in your leadership, and we see that you have at least three years of experience in a leadership position. You need to have extensive experience in project management, project planning, and a relevant master's degree or equivalent experience. Previous work in an IT project management office (PMO) is a big plus. You need to enjoy working strategically with a holistic perspective and ideally have extensive experience working with stakeholders and management. We highly value good communication skills and the ability to create and maintain relationships. In addition to this, we see that you have a structured mindset, a data-driven approach, strong problem-solving skills, and familiarity with agile practices and methodologies.
In this team, we have a supportive culture where we meet each other with understanding and empathy. We are dedicated to achieving our goals, and the person we are looking for needs to have the ability to discuss complex issues to find effective solutions. In this role, you will have the opportunity to make a significant contribution to Epiroc's goal of accelerating the transformation toward a sustainable future.
Location and travel
This position is located in Stockholm or Örebro, Sweden. Occasional travel is required.
A hybrid workplace
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The hybrid workplace is an opportunity if work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions.
Application and contact information
Please send your application, including CV and personal letter, by creating an account in our recruitment system as soon as possible but no later than August 15. We review applications on a rolling basis. Please note that due to regulations, we cannot handle applications received through email.
For questions about the position please contact hiring manager: Märta Laurin, Vice President Epiroc IT, marta.laurin@epiroc.com
For questions about the recruitment process or application please contact: Recruitment specialist Zuzana Kalivodova, zuzana.kalivodova@epiroc.com
