Manager Global Accessories
2024-06-27
Husqvarna Group is a world-leading producer of outdoor power products for garden, park and forest care. Products include chainsaws, trimmers, robotic lawn mowers and ride-on lawn mowers. The Group is also the European leader in garden watering products and a world leader in cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The Group's products and solutions are sold under the main brands Husqvarna & Gardena that serves professionals in more than 140 countries. Net sales in 2020 amounted to SEK 42 billion and the Group has more than 12,000 employees in 40 countries.
About the position
The sourcing organization at Husqvarna Forest & Garden Division is divided into several functions and categories, in order to secure quality, delivery, cost efficiency and sustainability throughout the supply chain.
The Sourcing team is dedicated to deliver on our full range of business targets and to provide a profound base for our teams driving these objectives together with over 1000 suppliers and are guided by the principles of Strategic, Collaborative, and Professional.
You will lead a professional and experienced team of Category Managers and Operational Buyer.
In this position you report to Sourcing Director Powertrain Categories and your team will be overall responsible for the sourcing of accessories to Husqvarna Forest & Garden. The accessories business is a highly strategic and profitable part of Husqvarna's business offering. You will lead and develop a team, and together with peers drive results within the supply base, measured by improvements on KPI's for Cost Out & Supplier Development.
Your main tasks:
Lead and develop the team and individuals
Be ultimately responsible for all commercial relations with the suppliers within your categories and secure set targets of cost, quality, delivery and sustainability.
Responsible that long term category strategies are in place, well anchored with internal stakeholders, for your categories to deliver optimized value and drive implementation of the same.
Build and maintain strong internal relations within sourcing functions such as Project Sourcing, Supplier Quality Assurance and Supplier Development but also with other internal stakeholders such as R&D, Product Management, Logistics and Manufacturing.
Develop ways of working, routines and processes to secure progress within your responsibilities
Plan work and budget operational expenses for the team
What we can offer
At Husqvarna Group we strive to have a work environment that is inclusive and diverse, where we believe that our differences are our strengths. Our winning culture is important to us, which is why we go by the beliefs: We're Bold, We're Dedicated and We Care.
Husqvarna offer a hybrid working model but a weekly office attendance is of importance. Travel within service occur, approximately 10-20days/year.
Location: Huskvarna
Who are you?
To succeed in this position we expect you have:
Minimum: Bachelor of Science/Advantage: MBA or Master of Science in Engineering or relevant experience
At least 5 years' experience within strategic Sourcing functions.
Interest and passion to develop people and yourself as a leader.
Extensive experience from engaging with internal customers, suppliers and other stakeholders
Experience from similar position or tasks, within an international and strategic environment
Experience and drive for continues improvements
Fluent in English orally and in writing
Meritorious for the position is:
Earlier leadership experience
You have an excellent leadership personality, and the mindset necessary to support your team and drive change. Moreover, you have a keen drive for improvement, adept at analyzing business benefits and implement strategies. You excel in planning, recommending solutions and making timely decisions. Additionally, you have a good understanding of both internal and external customer service. You are an effective communicator with strong strategic, diplomatic, social and negotiation skills.
Your personality in combination with relevant education, work experience and passion for working as a leader will be important in order to succeed in this role.
Your application
Can you envision yourself being a part of this? If so, send us your application including resumé and personal letter.
For more questions regarding the position please contact Hiring Manager - Johan Grauf johan.grauf@husqvarnagroup.com
. For more information about the recruitment process, please contact Talent Acquisition Partner Josephine Tjernlund at Josephine.tjernlund@husqvarnagroup.com
Due to the current summer vacation period, responses may be delayed. Feedback and interviews are expected to proceed in August. Thank you for your patience, and have a wonderful summer!
What happens after you have applied?
When the application date is due, we will review your application carefully to see if your profile matches the requirements of the vacant position. If we believe you are a potential candidate for the role, you will be invited for an initial interview. In preparation for the interview you will receive information about the arrangement as well as other steps in the process, such as second interviews, assessments, references and introduction. If you aren't chosen to proceed in the process, you will be informed of this at the latest when the position has been filled
