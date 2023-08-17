Manager For The Group Modularization, Emtmp
2023-08-17
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.Modularization has an important role in technical product planning in securing that we are able to provide our customers with the right product for their use. Developing theory and performing training in modularization is a closely connected part of the responsibility, which is best expressed as being the architect of our "bygglåda".
Mission
The mission of Modularization is to create a clear picture of customer needs, map and spread knowledge about use cases and user factors and about which technical features provide customer value. Some examples of deliveries connected to this are:
• describe current and future "bygglåda" through technical specification (TS) roadmaps including limitations in combinatorics and performance.
• provide support in technical investigations to set the scope for new development initiatives through leading and developing Use Case Teamwork.
• suggest possible development paths for the "bygglåda" based upon deep knowledge regarding the limitations of the "bygglåda" both in terms of combinatorics and performance
The continuously improved knowledge of our customers' conditions, needs and preferences is also an important input for the development of Scania's modularization in theory and practice.
Job Duties
You have the overall responsibility for ensuring the time and quality of the group's deliveries and for constantly challenging and improving the group's work. You will match, coach and develop a group of highly experienced employees. As the business touches all market segments and all development areas, the position involves a lot of market contact and dialogue with Scania's development organization. You also work integrated with corresponding functions within the TRATON group. As a member of the YDM management group, you actively participate in the management and improvement of the section's work.
Your profile
You have a good knowledge of vehicles which you have the ambition to deepen. You are positive, driven and communicative and see great opportunities to develop in this very fun and challenging position.
Previous experience in managerial/leadership roles is meritorious.
For more information
Contact Stefan Sylvander, section manager EMTM, +46 8 553 806 90 or Magnus Pettersson EMT, +46 8 553 829 98
Submit your CV, cover letter, and relevant certificates. Since screening and interviews will be done continuously, apply as soon as possible, but no later than 3 September 2023.
A background check might be conducted for this position.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com.
