Manager Flight Safety & Spaceport Operations
2026-02-11
Welcome to SSC Space (formerly Swedish Space Corporation), the perfect workplace for those passionate about technology in general and space in particular.
With space organizations, research institutes, institutional and commercial actors as customers, we offer specialist expertise in satellite communications, space consulting services, rocket and balloon systems, flight test services, satellite propulsion systems, and much more.
SSC Space also has one of the world's largest global networks of ground stations for satellite communications. We own and operate the Esrange Space Center in Kiruna, northern Sweden, with the aim of launching satellites in the near future.
At Esrange Space Center in northern Sweden, we are developing orbital launch capabilities through the establishment of Launch Complex 3, enabling launches of satellites into polar orbits. Already today, we provide a portfolio of rocket engine testing services ranging from engine component levels all the way to flight tests of fully reusable launch vehicles.
This is a long-term, complex, and highly regulated journey where safety, people and execution matter as much as technology. In the coming years, the focus will be on building and preparing the full orbital launch capability for the future. This includes infrastructure development, operational readiness, regulatory approvals, and the establishment of robust flight safety and launch operations frameworks. Over time, the role will also contribute to enabling real-time execution and control of unique space missions once the site transitions into full operational mode.
We are now looking for a senior manager who wants to lead in an environment where things are being built from the ground up literally. This is a role for someone who combines strong, trustworthy leadership with the ability to operate hands-on in a construction and site-based context, while keeping a clear long-term vision in sight.
YOUR ROLE
As a senior manager within the Orbital Launch division (OLRT), you are both a leader and a role model. You represent the company in line with our values, policies and safety standards, and you lead your unit with clarity, presence, and integrity.
In this role, your primary responsibility is to lead and develop a team of around 15 highly driven individuals working in a demanding, fast-evolving environment at Esrange Space Center. Your team will be responsible for developing and commissioning the spaceport ground systems, and for leading launch operations and flight safety.
You will be physically present on site most of the time, leading work related to buildings, ground infrastructure, launch and flight safety operations. This includes close collaboration with contractors, authorities and internal stakeholders, as well as responsibility for health and safety, environmental compliance and coordination in a construction heavy context.
You are part of the management team for the division and represent the organization in broader site management forums. This requires the ability to look beyond your own unit, contribute to the whole, and balance local execution with SSC's overall priorities.
The role includes strategic responsibility for establishing and maturing the division's flight safety and launch operations capabilities.
Key responsibilities include:
Leading, coaching and developing your team with clear goals, follow-up and feedback.
Organizing work with clear roles, responsibilities, and priorities.
Driving strategy, planning, and execution for the unit.
Budget responsibility and resource planning.
Acting as site owner for buildings, systems and equipment within your area.
Ensuring compliance with health and safety, environmental and regulatory requirements.
WHO YOU ARE
You are a senior, grounded leader who understands that trust, presence and clarity are not "soft values", they are fundamental for performance, especially in complex and high-risk environments.
You are comfortable being close to the operation, making decisions on site, and dealing with practical realities such as construction work, regulations and coordination, while at the same time keeping a long-term strategic perspective.
We believe you have:
A bachelor's or Master of Science degree within a technical field.
10-15 years of experience as a senior manager, preferably from an operational, industrial, infrastructure or site-based environment.
Proven ability to lead teams with a strong focus on psychological safety, engagement and performance.
Demonstrated leadership experience in operational, site-based environments or large-scale infrastructure projects, combined with a solid understanding of safety, risk management and regulatory requirements. Experience from space, aerospace or other high-safety industries is considered a merit.
Strong communication skills and the ability to listen, build trust and provide clear direction.
A structured, stable and pragmatic leadership style.
Fluency in Swedish and English.
A valid driving license (B).
Most importantly, you genuinely care about people, take leadership seriously, and want to be present where it matters.
This is a security-classified position. Employment is subject to security vetting and background checks in accordance with applicable security protection regulations. Additional requirements regarding citizenship may apply.
LOCATION
This is a full-time, permanent position based at Esrange Space Center outside of Kiruna.
NEXT STEP
If this opportunity sparks your interest, we encourage you to apply as soon as possible! We review applications continuously and will conduct interviews throughout the process.
