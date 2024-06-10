Manager Finance - InfiMotion Technology
InfiMotion Technology Europe AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Göteborg
2024-06-10
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos InfiMotion Technology Europe AB i Göteborg
"Infinite motion for the future"
InfiMotion Technology is a leading developer, manufacturer, and distributor of high-performance electric drive units for fully electric vehicles. We cover the entire value chain, from production software to individual components. Since our inception, we've experienced rapid growth and have consistently delivered outstanding results in technological innovation. InfiMotion Technology has enhanced the influence of the industry and enlightened new ideas for the future development of the electric drive field.
The headquarters is situated in Wuxi, China and in June 2022, we launched our Swedish office with the goal of establishing local manufacturing. The InfiMotion team has been responsible for over millions sold units to date, including the European market.
Our Gothenburg office is now expanding and looking for Manager Finance. Trust and effective communication shape the cornerstone of our culture. Here, you're not just joining a team; you're adding value. If you're seeking to be part of a flexible and dynamic team, we invite you to submit your application today!
Responsibilities/Tasks;
Overall responsibility for the financial area at InfiMotion Technology Europe.
Responsible to deliver on financial targets.
Responsible for strategic planning of the company's financial model
Responsible for corporate budget, cost, cash flow, income etc.
Secure that financial audits, income statement, balance sheet, as well as annual reports are done properly.
Responsible for transfer prices.
Responsible for the financing of the company.
Report to CEO of InfiMotion Technology Europe AB
Be a member of the InfiMotion Technology Europe management team.
About you;Requirements;
Minimum eight years of experience working within the finance area.
Solid background in accounting.
Understanding of all financial aspects of a company such as financing, liquidity, profitability.
Solid knowledge about taxes.
High interest in business economics
Personality;
Proactive and eager to take ownership for the whole finance area.
Enjoys shaping and leading new processes.
"Can do"-mindset.
Flexible and pragmatic
We offer;If you're seeking an opportunity to be an integral part of business development and growth, then you've come to the right place. Here, you'll embark on an exciting journey within one of the automotive industry's most progressive and hottest topics. From conceptualization and development to production and sales, you'll play a pivotal role in shaping the entire lifecycle of our products.
But it's not just about the work; it's about the vibrant and inclusive culture we've cultivated here. Our company embraces diversity and celebrates multiculturalism, fostering an environment where everyone's perspectives are valued and respected. We don't just observe Swedish holidays; we also recognize others, such as Chinese New Year, reflecting the diverse backgrounds of our team members.
Moreover, teamwork is at the heart of everything we do. As a small company within a larger context, we work closely as a team, collaborating closely on projects and supporting one another's growth and development. Whether it's participating in regular social events like after-work gatherings or enjoying breakfast and coffee breaks together, you'll find that camaraderie and collaboration are central to our workplace culture.
Additionally, we believe in promoting a healthy work-life balance. We encourage employees to stay active by organizing group workouts and providing printed workout gear with our company logo. It's not just about staying fit; it's about bonding with colleagues and fostering a sense of community.
So, if you're ready to join a dynamic team where you can make a meaningful impact while enjoying a supportive and inclusive culture, then we invite you to be part of our exciting journey forward.
Our Office;The InfiMotion office is conveniently located within the Uni3 campus at Pumpgatan 1, on Lindholmen in Gothenburg. The office is easily accessible by car, bus, or the newly introduced ferry service.
For those driving, there are parking facilities available around Lindholmen. Please note that ongoing extensive roadworks are in progress to enhance future tram connections which may cause delays and inconvenience.
If you prefer public transport, simply get off at Pumpgatan or Regnbågsgatan when taking the bus. Alternatively, for ferry commuters, you'll get off at the Lundbystrand ferry terminal.
Hiring process;
The application process is currently underway, and the final deadline for submissions is 2024-06-30. If you have any questions about the role, please don't hesitate to reach out to the hiring manager and CEO at InfiMotion Albert Pettersson at albert.pettersson@infimotiontec.com
. If you have questions regarding your application or other recruitment related queries, please reach out to our recruiter Lotta Arkstål at lotta.arkstal@geelyeu.com
.
Please note that in accordance with GDPR regulations, we can only accept applications through our system, and not via email. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare InfiMotion Technology Europe AB
(org.nr 559384-9432) Arbetsplats
InfiMotion Technology Kontakt
Lotta Arkstål recruitment@geelyeu.com Jobbnummer
8736783