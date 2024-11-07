Manager Employer Branding
Vattenfall AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Solna Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Solna
2024-11-07
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vattenfall AB i Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 20,000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We now want to make fossil free living possible and we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system.
Job Description
Are you ready to take the lead in shaping our employer brand and help us enable the fossil freedom that drives society forward?
Leading the Employer Branding team in Vattenfall, you will play a key role in attracting top talent to power our journey towards a sustainable future. By using your expertise in branding and communication, you will ensure that Vattenfall stands out as a leader in the energy transition. Join us and be a part of a team that is committed to building a future where everyone can choose fossil free ways to move, make and live.
What you will do
In this role you will lead and develop a dynamic team of Employer Brand professionals across Sweden, Germany, Netherlands, UK, Denmark and Poland. As our Employer Brading Manager you will have the overall responsibility to develop impactful employer branding activations that can effectively be used in our markets.
By developing and implementing a robust Employer Branding strategy tightly coherent with the Vattenfall brand, you will ensure Vattenfall is recognized as an employer of choice.
Collaboration is key; you will work closely with Talent Acquisition, Brand, Communications, business leaders, and other stakeholders to understand the business needs and priorities. Staying current with industry trends, research, and emerging technologies will be crucial as you drive continuous improvement, keeping our employer branding practices innovative, efficient, and aligned with evolving business needs.
The position reports to Director Attract & Recruit.
Qualifications
You are a strategic and experienced leader with a proven track record in Employer Branding, Marketing, or Communication with:
Minimum 3+ years' experience working with Employer Branding/Marketing in matrix organizational structures within multinational companies with 1000+ employees
Demonstrated success in managing cross-functional teams across multiple geographical locations
Track record of delivering results while balancing multiple reporting lines and stakeholder requirements
Experience in data-driven employer branding analytics and developing and tracking relevant employer branding KPIs
You have a Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Communications, or a related field, and are fluent in English. A good command of Swedish will be beneficial.
Your experience allows you to lead and inspire a team, driving measurable improvements in candidate attraction and retention strategies across multiple countries and business areas.
You possess strong stakeholder management skills and thrive in a collaborative environment, working closely with stakeholders to understand specific needs and priorities.
As a well-structured, self-driven, and curious leader, you are always open and ready to drive change initiatives, staying current with industry trends, research, and emerging technologies. You get excited about developing and implementing innovative employer brand strategies that keep Vattenfall at the forefront of the energy transition. Your passion for continuous improvement ensures that our employer branding practices remain efficient, innovative, and aligned with evolving business needs and coherent with the Vattenfall brand.
If you're willing to step forward for fossil freedom, we're ready to take the leap with you.
Additional Information
We offer a challenging and international work environment and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues as 'Ask and Share' concept is essential for the way we work. We offer attractive employment conditions (smart working, flexible working hours and a good-work-life balance) and opportunities for personal and professional development. Click here for further information.
Location: Solna, Sweden.
For more information about the position you are welcome to contact hiring manager Erica Arrelöv, erica.arreloev@vattenfall.com
. For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Jennifer Wikström, 070-209 63 35.
Trade Union representatives are Rolf Ohlsson (Akademikerna), Christer Gustafsson (Ledarna), Lennart Bengtsson (SEKO) and Inger Strandberg (Unionen). They can be reached via Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00.
We welcome your application in English no later than the 21st of November 2024. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website. We 'll review the applications continuously, so don 't wait to apply until the last day of application.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. Click here for further information. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vattenfall AB
(org.nr 556036-2138)
169 79 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Solna - Vattenfall Jobbnummer
9000090