Manager Electrode Engineering - Coating
2024-09-11
We are building a state-of-the-art Gigafactory that will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe. We are now looking for a Manager Electrode Engineering - Coating to join our team!
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery.
Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo cars.
In this role, you will be part of our Manufacturing Engineering function. The team consist of specialists and engineers across a broad range of engineering disciplines. Together they work toward the shared goal of scaling and industrializing the production of our Lithium-Ion battery technology that will help Volvo Cars transform into a pure electric car manufacturer.
Our Engineers are collaborative, nimble, and always open to learn and grow. Their skills and experiences come from a variety of industries all over the world and span chemical, electrical, automation, mechanical, and industrial engineering. The team is currently focused on designing, planning and equipping a world class Gigafactory in time for start of production in 2026.
What You Will Do
In your role as Manager Electrode Engineering - Coating , you will have a unique opportunity to form and mentor a team of skilled engineering talents within Battery Cell Process and Equipment, within the department Coating. Together with your future team you will be part in shaping our ways of work by interacting with other key departments to find seamless collaboration within the NOVO Energy organization.
You will have responsibility of all aspects of engineering management related to battery cell manufacturing processes in coating area. This includes designing and implementing new technologies and specialized equipment for battery manufacturing together with the help of your team.
In this role, you will be responsible for team growth working a lot with recruiting future team players, you as the leader will cover development and long-term employee satisfaction. Additionally, you will play a crucial role in facilitating cross-functional integration with relevant engineering teams to define interfaces for advanced real-time monitoring, production control, and optimization.
Your responsibilities will include:
Responsible for overall engineering management related to Electrode (Wet) manufacturing process. From factory launch, including design and implementation of new technologies and Electrode (Wet) manufacturing equipment in cooperation with material flow, automation, new product introduction engineering projects for advanced factories.
Skills & requirements:
You have professional work experience of engineering leadership in fast-growing environments, particularly within the battery cell, semiconductor, electrochemical, or food and pharmaceutical industries. With your previous experience in project management, you can support and coach your future team with developing manufacturing processes.
You as a leader thrive on leading your team by building trust, and you have a genuine passion for people growth, innovation and technology. The person we are looking for is strongly goal oriented and possess excellent time management skills.
- BSc. or M.Sc. in mechanical, chemical, industrial manufacturing engineering or equivalent.
- At least 3 years experiences in managing engineers and large-scale projects in multi-cultural environment. Experience in Electrode manufacturing would be an asset.
- Extensive project management experience in demanding industrial environments.
- Technical experienced in development of manufacturing process for industrial manufacturing equipment.
- Competences in industrial methodologies such as value stream analysis, lean manufacturing, FMEA, design to cost etc.
- Excellent English written and oral skills.
Information about the recruitment process during the summer vacation period: We would like to inform you that our recruitment process may take longer than usual due to the holiday season. We ask for your understanding as our lead times are extended during the summer, and we appreciate your patience. We will review your application as soon as possible and get back to you at the earliest opportunity.
Thank you for your understanding, and we look forward to connecting with you!
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
