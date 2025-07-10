Manager - Operations Projects Control (emea)
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Administratörsjobb / Västerås Visa alla administratörsjobb i Västerås
2025-07-10
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Västerås
, Smedjebacken
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
The opportunity
We strive to be world leaders in electric power by helping countries to have greener, stronger and cleaner electricity. By bringing sustainable energy to more and more people, we can reduce our impact on the planet. When you work with us, you will therefore be part of a higher purpose where each department contributes. Together we can encourage the next innovation - to make life better for everyone.
We are looking for a Manager for the Project Controls in EMEA region to be a Center of Expertise for planning, monitoring, controlling and execution for organization's scope in project deliveries within HVDC business.
How you'll make an impact
Ensure that fit-for-purpose discipline and department detailed planning & scheduling are developed and applied in all projects and tenders.
Act as the center of expertise for project controls within EMEA region.
Manage your team with a focus on operational execution and short/medium-term operational/tactical responsibilities.
Being responsible for human resource planning, selection, development and performance management.
Implement department work instructions and align with a common way of working with tools and systems.
Conduct transfer of experience and lessons learnt sessions and hold regular portfolio performance review meetings within the group.
Analyze requirements and ensure that essential work activities are for each discipline and department are identified, and proper systems are in place for controlling projects.
Being responsible for resource allocation and prioritization decisions.
Your background
You have a bachelor's or master's degree in electrical engineering or equivalent knowledge and experience from system development or EPC projects, preferably within HVDC technology.
Proven leadership skills, with a collaborative, solutions-oriented approach and strong communication skills.
You are structured, flexible and hold great qualifications in project management or cost engineering.
You have great skills in planning and controlling a time schedule and budgeted cost as well as a genuine technical interest with a drive to continuously develop your skills within other fields.
Knowledge of how to use Microsoft's Office suite of software, especially Microsoft Excel, Word and PowerPoint.
Fluent in written and spoken English. Knowledge of Swedish is desirable.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career opportunities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Rachit Sharma, rachit.sharma@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 25 73; Leaders: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Kevin Galloway, kevin.galloway@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika/Vaesteras Jobbnummer
9425061