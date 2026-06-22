Manager - IT Operations Center
Axis Communications Aktiebolag / Supportteknikerjobb / Lund Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Lund
2026-06-22
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications Aktiebolag i Lund
, Linköping
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a passionate leader who loves to drive development and change? If yes, look at this great opportunity for you! Come join us!
Who is your future team?
You will be joining and guiding a highly skilled and dedicated team of 12 engineers. Together, you and your team, are responsible for operate and maintain Axis's global infrastructure, ensuring it is reliable, secure, and available for all our colleagues. Our purpose is to create a stable and safe infrastructure environment for the entire organization
We are a team of 12 colleagues, where we foresee a growth both in Sweden and across the globe. We are on a journey to evolve our Operations Center into a modern, holistic operations center where it's fun to work. This means expanding our responsibility to encompass the full spectrum of Confidentiality, Integrity, and Availability (CIA), where we detect, understand, respond to, and restore services. You and your team are crucial part of the IT Infrastructure & Operations department, as you will hold the responsibility for the lifecycle of the infrastructure
What you'll do here as Manager - IT Operations Center?
As manager for this team, your focus will be on guiding people through the development of our vision to becoming a global IT Operation Center. You will drive and develop new ways of working, find ways to take on new technical responsibilities, and help our team grow together, both locally and globally. This role is perfect for someone with a passion for both people and technology.
Your main responsibilities will include:
Lead and Develop: Coach your employees, foster personal development, and build a strong, cohesive team based on Axis' values.
Drive Transformation: Lead the transition to become a proactive and security-focused global operations center.
Build Strategies: Create clear goals for the future, set implementation plans, and make data-driven decisions to improve our daily operations.
Secure Operations: Be responsible for development of global monitoring and protecting our infrastructure and data, as well as managing incidents from start to finish and be responsible for the infrastructure lifecycle.
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
We think you are a strong, empathetic, and supportive leader who is excited about developing our new IT Operations Center. You should be passionate about guiding teams through periods of significant growth and transformation, where people feel supported and engaged while our operations remain world-class.
We are looking for a leader who can navigate and having experience of the complexities of a global organization, establishing structured and organized ways of working within for example a Security Operations Center (SOC) or Network Operations Center (NOC).
You should thrive when moving between strategic, tactical, and operational perspectives-identifying how high-level directions can be practically fulfilled in a day-to-day context. Because you possess a strong understanding of infrastructure and technical conditions, you will be able to make informed, collaborative decisions alongside your colleagues across the department.
Your primary mission will be to maintain a robust global support model, doing this we would like you to be curious and courage to challenge the conventional way of doing things. By harmonizing technical acumen with exceptional communication, you will integrate daily operations, security, and continuous monitoring across diverse regions, fostering an environment that is both efficient and secure.
Operational Expertise: Proven experience in building and operating a SOC and/or NOC.
Empathetic Leadership: Experience of leading teams through change within a value-driven organization.
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact. Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide. As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
We go through applications continuously so don't wait - send in your application today!
In case of questions, please reach out to recruiting manager Åsa AntiusChild at +46 46 272 18 00 (Switchboard) Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556253-6143)
Gränden 1 (visa karta
)
223 69 LUND Arbetsplats
Axis Communications AB Jobbnummer
9971954