Manager - Defensive IPR matters
2025-12-17
Grow with us
About the Team
Are you passionate about intellectual property and excited by the intersection of technology, business, and innovation? Do you enjoy seeing the real commercial impact of your work? If so, you might be the next member of Ericsson's Group Business Value (GBV) team.
Joining GBV means joining a team that influences key business decisions and directly contributes to Ericsson's commercial success.
About GBV
Group Business Value (GBV) is a key function within Ericsson's IPR & Licensing organization. We play a central role in protecting and enabling Ericsson's global business. We work across the entire company to manage commercial, contractual, and strategic aspects of intellectual property rights (IPR).We support the entire Ericsson Group and its global operations on a broad range of intellectual property (IPR) topics.
Our mission is to:
* Reduce risk and avoid costs related to third-party intellectual property rights
* Ensure Ericsson's patent portfolio and other intellectual property remain protected and unencumbered
* Secure that Ericsson's business objectives for products and services are fully supported from an IPR perspective
* Support Ericsson's product and service strategies with strong, proactive IPR guidance.
We work at the crossroads of IPR, technology, and commercial strategy-collaborating closely with stakeholders across product and service management, R&D, standardization, sales, sourcing, legal, mergers & acquisitions, and our patent teams. This is a unique opportunity to work at the intersection of technology, IPR, and commercial strategy-where your work has clear visibility and impact
What You Will Do
As an Manager - Defensive IPR matters, you will independently drive and support IPR-related commercial activities with various degrees of complexity, risk, and resource requirements.
You will lead cross-functional initiatives and coordinate projects involving diverse teams across the organization. Within 3-6 months, you are expected to autonomously manage IPR-related cases and projects with broad stakeholder involvement.
In this role, you will:
* Lead and coordinate IPR-related commercial projects
* Independently coordinate IPR-related projects with broad stakeholder groups within 3-6 months
* Manage negotiations, cases, or commercial initiatives with financial impact in the double-digit USD millions
* Build strong relationships across different roles, organizations, and geographies
* Work hands-on with IPR matters that shape Ericsson's global business strategy
* Provide strategic IPR support to Business Areas, Market Areas, group functions, and product teams
* Secure business outcomes by ensuring Ericsson's products and services are fully supported from an IPR perspective
* Build strong relationships across technical, commercial, and legal functions
* Synthesize input from multiple stakeholders to drive well-founded recommendations
* Contribute to cross-organizational teams and influence decision-making within your project scope
The role requires strong ownership, proactive communication, and the ability to navigate diverse perspectives.
Join our Team
We are looking for someone who brings both IPR expertise and a strong business mindset. You likely have five years of experience in one or more of the following areas:
• Intellectual property law, IPR protection, or IPR commercialization
• Legal, contract management, sales, or sourcing roles with involvement in IPR matters
• Experience within IPR & Licensing and a desire to focus more on commercial outcomes than IPR creation
• Handled negotiations, court cases, or projects involving financial impact in the double-digit USD millions.
• Having demonstrated the capability to form and drive teams with members from different organizations working with different tasks.
To succeed here, you should:
• Enjoy seeing the commercial results of your work
• Thrive on building relationships across diverse functions and cultures
• Be comfortable leading cross-functional initiatives
• Have experience handling or supporting high-value negotiations, disputes, or complex projects
