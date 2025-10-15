Management Trainee (Operations & Growth)
2025-10-15
About Nova
Founded in 2024, Nova Psykiatri is a fast-growing company on a mission to revolutionize psychiatric care in Europe.
We combine clinical excellence with scalable, tech-enabled operations to make specialized mental healthcare more accessible. In just one year, we've grown to a team of 30 employees, with an ambition to reach 100 by the end of 2026 - and we're just getting started.
We're now looking for a Management Trainee to join our team and work closely with our COO on scaling operations, developing processes, and driving improvements across the organization. This is a hands-on, high-learning role for someone who loves solving problems, working with people, and making things happen in a fast-paced environment.
About the Role As a Management Trainee, you'll work at the intersection of operations, strategy, and organizational development. You'll gain a broad understanding of how a modern company scales - while contributing directly to projects that shape the way we work, grow, and deliver care.
This role is ideal for a recent graduate or early-career professional who wants to learn fast, take ownership, and work closely with experienced leaders in a mission-driven company.
What You'll Do
Operational Projects
Work directly with the COO on priority projects across the organization - from improving internal workflows to supporting new service and clinic launches.
Coordinate between clinical and administrative teams to ensure smooth, efficient operations.
Identify bottlenecks and improvement opportunities, and help design solutions that make our processes more scalable and effective.
Process Development & Analysis
Map and improve internal processes - helping build scalable systems that support controlled growth.
Analyze operational data and provide insights to improve efficiency, quality, and team performance.
Contribute to developing and tracking KPIs that support better decision-making
Cross-Functional Collaboration
Support initiatives that involve multiple departments, such as HR, Finance, and Expansion.
Participate in meetings, help prepare materials, and follow up to ensure actions are completed.
Take ownership of smaller projects and see them through from idea to implementation.
Who You Are University degree (Bachelor's or Master's) in a relevant field such as Business, Economics, Engineering, or similar.
0-2 years of professional experience - ideally from consulting, operations, or a fast-paced organizational environment.
If a recent graduate, you've gained relevant internship or part-time experience alongside your studies.
A structured problem-solver who enjoys creating clarity and order in fast-moving situations.
Hands-on and proactive - you don't just identify problems, you roll up your sleeves to fix them.
Analytical and comfortable working with data to support better decisions.
Strong communicator who collaborates easily across teams and disciplines.
Above all, you have a relentless drive to deliver and a structured, problem-solving mindset that brings clarity to complexity.
Why join Nova Psykiatri
Nova Psykiatri is redefining psychiatric care - combining high-quality clinical expertise with scalable, tech-enabled operations.
As Management Trainee, you'll have a front-row seat to how a company grows - learning directly from senior leaders and getting hands-on experience in the areas that drive real impact. You'll be part of a purpose-driven team where ideas move fast, and your work will help shape the future of mental health services in Europe.
Ready to Join us?
If you're ambitious, structured, and eager to learn - we'd love to hear from you. Apply today and help us build the future of psychiatric care. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nova Psykiatri Sverige AB
(org.nr 559361-8332), https://www.novapsykiatri.se Arbetsplats
Nova Psykiatri Kontakt
Nova Psykiatri emma@novapsykiatri.se Jobbnummer
9558513