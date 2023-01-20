Management Consultant in digitization to Valcon!
2023-01-20
"Our strength is to work with technology and digital solutions in combination with a deep understanding of the business perspective and strategy. We link our customers' needs for long-term business and organizational development with digital solutions that are at the forefront. "As a Management Consultant, you will be involved from the beginning in building a new growing department within Tech and data. In the role, you will, among other things, handle all aspects of business and business development. Have you been looking for the opportunity to work with IT and digitization? Then you can be the one we are looking for!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Valcon works at the intersection of technology, data, advanced analysis and strategy. They are one of the fastest growing consulting companies in Europe, with 1300 employees and have offices in Sweden, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Germany and Croatia. The office in Stockholm has about 20 employees.
Valcon is a flat organization that is permeated by commitment and community. As part of their growth journey, Valcon has started up a new department focused on Tech and Data and is now looking for several Management consultants in digitization for their offices in Stockholm, Malmö and Gothenburg.
You are offered
• To be involved from the beginning in building a new department within Tech and Data
• To work with challenging projects in an international environment
• A corporate culture with a high ceiling and where you have the opportunity to influence
• Flexible workplace with the opportunity to work from the office and from home
• Individualized career and skills development
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
As a Management Consultant, you handle all aspects of business and business development, such as projects and program management from start to finish. Projects you may be responsible for can for example be strategy development, system implementations, organizational development and introduce new working methods based on frameworks such as SAFe. In the role, you will also be responsible for new and additional sales in the form of responding to inquiries and preparing presentations for client meetings.
Furthermore, you will...
• Possibly, and by agreement, have personnel responsibility for developers and IT project managers
• Lead and coach your employees in their daily work
• Manage clients and stakeholders, such as product owners, project teams, steering groups, management teams and suppliers
• Stay up to date with new digitization trends
• Actively participate and get involved in forums, conferences and networks to develop the department's skills
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Have a relevant master's degree
• Has worked with or has an interest in IT and digitization
• Has previous experience of project management
• Has good knowledge of both Swedish and English in speech and writing
• To thrive in the role of Management Consultant, we believe that you have a technical interest and a sense of business.
In this recruitment, we will also place great emphasis on your personal skills. The competencies we see as particularly important are:
• Bold
• Business-oriented
• Solutions-oriented
• Builds relationships
You are offered:
• Occupational pension
• Wellness allowance
• Health insurance
• Bonus model, general and performance-based
• Salary change can be made against e.g. more occupational pension and a company car
The recruitment process will include:
• Telephone interview with Academic Work (15 min)
• Competence-based interview with Academic Work (approx. 1 hour)
• Problem solving test + personality test + case
• Interview with Valcon (approx. 1 hour)
• Reference making + decision + background check
