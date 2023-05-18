Management Consultant - Due Diligence / Transaction Services
Company Description
AFRY Management Consulting provides leading consulting and advisory services covering the whole value chain in energy. Our vision is to be the most recommended advisor for the energy transition. The secret to our success is our people. With more than 500 consultants across over 20 offices on 4 continents, and supported by 19,000 experts at AFRY in design, engineering and digitalisation, we are driven by the idea of helping our clients find solutions to business-critical questions. We want to build a better future and find the best solutions, serving our clients but also the wider society. We are a modern employer strongly driven by our values based on long-term sustainability.
Job Description
Working with us at AFRY, you will be a part of the management consulting team specialised in the energy sector. For this role we are looking for someone with experience within M&A/transactions and due diligence projects and who has an interest to grow within this area. We advise clients in all parts of the energy industry and presently we see a large demand within renewables (solar, wind), district heating, biogas and networks.
Your work tasks will be:
Working as a project manager or stream lead depending on your level of seniority for large-scale due diligence projects in the energy sector
Developing complex quantitative and qualitative analyses and leading subject work streams comprising of other consultants, analysts and subject matter experts
Contributing to development of our offerings within transaction services
Contributing to other management consulting assignments (strategic advice, market analysis and regulation, operational excellence and digitalisation) as project manager or team member
In Sweden we are a team of close to 30 energy consultants, based in Gothenburg and Stockholm. We work in an international environment together with colleagues and clients in other countries. Our culture is characterised by a collaborative and friendly atmosphere and a prestigeless way of working. We are ambitious and love our job, but we also know that a good work-life balance is important. We want our employees to last in the long run. At AFRY we offer flexible working hours and the possibility to work both from home and the office. We also have a career growth model with clear steps and always a way forward for our employees.
Qualifications
We carefully consider your interpersonal skills. A management consultant at AFRY is a team player who contributes to a positive and friendly team culture. To solve the cases, you are going to be faced with, you also need to have strong analytic skills. Good communication skills are also a key characteristic since working as a management consultant involves a lot of contact with different people both internally and externally.
Please send in an application if you also fulfill these requirements:
4-7 years of experience as a management consultant
Work experience within the energy sector
Work experience from due diligence work within M&A and transaction services
Experience from commercial, technical and environmental due diligence is advantageous
MSc or MBA within a relevant field, such as finance or engineering
High proficiency in English (orally and written). Swedish and other language skills are advantageous.
Additional Information
To apply for this position, please submit your application including CV. The selection process is ongoing and the position may be filled before the last day of application.
Office: Gothenburg or Stockholm
Last application date: June 17th
Contact information
Lisa Geitz
Recruitment Partner, AFRY lisa.geitz@afry.com
Lisas LinkedIn
Anna Vidlund
Senior Principal / Line Manageranna.vidlund@afry.com
Annas LinkedIn
AFRY is committed to creating an inclusive & diverse environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, disability, or age. You will be part of a global and diverse company where our differences are our strengths. Join us to accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society.
