Major Incident Manager - InfoCare Service AB - Datajobb i Göteborg
Major Incident Manager
InfoCare Service AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2021-04-13
InfoCare Service AB erbjuder dig goda karriärmöjligheter och spännande uppdrag inom områden som installation, driftsättning och teknisk support.
Vi är Nordens ledande, oberoende tjänsteleverantör och i Sverige har vi kontor på 24 orter där våra konsulter och tekniker dygnet runt och året om ser till att våra kunder, små som stora, har fungerande och lönsamma IT-system. Våra största kunder återfinns hos allt från dagligvaruhandeln till myndigheter från norr till söder. Nu växer vi ytterligare och söker ännu fler, engagerade kollegor.
About the role: -
Major Incident Manager drives high critical/severe critical incidents to resolution for the customer. Contacting, liaising and driving the applicable stakeholders for each such incident.
The MIM also provides a timely Major Incident report, contributes to Problem investigations, provide updates to customer and company stakeholders as per agreements.
The Major Incident Manager has the ability/requirement to see the "bigger picture and advice resolvers during incident as to what could be checked/ considered.
The MIM also has a responsibility towards the customers IMOC, who represent the customer
Exec Managers and to ensure they are up to date as to the progress of the incident. The MIM would also ensure that any applicable incident is also escalated/ raised to the next level as required (in collaboration with IMOC). The MIM can have a varied background, however will have knowledge and experience from the following areas; senior level Incident Management or Recovery Management skills from a global large scale complex multi-platform environment and knowledge of ITIL processes, with strong crisis management / problem solving skills and experience of managing senior stakeholders as well as understanding support systems and processes required for a leading global company.
Role Description
Responsible for driving, managing and co-ordinating the response to all Major and High priority incidents
Ensure that all incidents are resolved promptly and efficiently and services restored as quickly as possible
Responsible for clarifying the priority of incidents in order to execute the correct level Incident Management or Major Incident Management Process.
Responsible for clear, accurate and punctual/ timely communications to internal stakeholders and resolver teams
Responsible for chairing and driving Technical and/or Management conference bridges up to Executive Director level
Responsible for effective internal and/or vendor escalation up to Executive Director level
Lead and/or Contribute to effective Major Incident Reviews - produce Major Incident Reports, as well as input to the Change and Problem Management Processes as required
Single Point of Contact for internal stakeholders for all High Priority Incidents
Incident Management of some lower priority incidents
Produce statistics and status reports for Major and High priority incidents
Quality assurance of all Major and High Priority Incident tickets within Service Now
Key Accountabilities
Working within a team covering 24/7, 365 days across the globe.
Good understanding of incident management systems
Excellent analysis ability, problem solving and decision making skills
Ability to influence and lead technical conversations with various technical resolver teams
Excellent written and verbal communication and presentational skills
Strong customer focus
Ability to work effectively under pressure, not afraid of conflict, can influence at all levels and can work in stressful situations
Essential Knowledge, Experience and Skills
Candidate must be a self-motivated individual that is dedicated to delivering brilliant customer service, be willing to contribute to team efforts, and must possess strong communication and Interpersonal skills:
ITIL Foundation certified, ideally to ITIL v3.0
Good understanding of Incident management systems
7+ years in an Operational environment
Ability to understand technical information and relay in business terms
Excellent understanding of working to SLA's ensuring minimal impact to business
Excellent problem solving and decision making skills
Excellent written and verbal communication and presentational skills
Strong customer focus
Ability to work effectively under pressure and remaining calm and focused under pressure/ in stressful situations
Preferred backgrounds would be in Production
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-13
Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-13
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
InfoCare Service AB
Jobbnummer
5689114
