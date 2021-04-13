Major Incident Manager - InfoCare Service AB - Datajobb i Göteborg

InfoCare Service AB / Datajobb / Göteborg2021-04-13InfoCare Service AB erbjuder dig goda karriärmöjligheter och spännande uppdrag inom områden som installation, driftsättning och teknisk support.Vi är Nordens ledande, oberoende tjänsteleverantör och i Sverige har vi kontor på 24 orter där våra konsulter och tekniker dygnet runt och året om ser till att våra kunder, små som stora, har fungerande och lönsamma IT-system. Våra största kunder återfinns hos allt från dagligvaruhandeln till myndigheter från norr till söder. Nu växer vi ytterligare och söker ännu fler, engagerade kollegor.About the role: -Major Incident Manager drives high critical/severe critical incidents to resolution for the customer. Contacting, liaising and driving the applicable stakeholders for each such incident.The MIM also provides a timely Major Incident report, contributes to Problem investigations, provide updates to customer and company stakeholders as per agreements.The Major Incident Manager has the ability/requirement to see the "bigger picture and advice resolvers during incident as to what could be checked/ considered.The MIM also has a responsibility towards the customers IMOC, who represent the customerExec Managers and to ensure they are up to date as to the progress of the incident. The MIM would also ensure that any applicable incident is also escalated/ raised to the next level as required (in collaboration with IMOC). The MIM can have a varied background, however will have knowledge and experience from the following areas; senior level Incident Management or Recovery Management skills from a global large scale complex multi-platform environment and knowledge of ITIL processes, with strong crisis management / problem solving skills and experience of managing senior stakeholders as well as understanding support systems and processes required for a leading global company.Role DescriptionResponsible for driving, managing and co-ordinating the response to all Major and High priority incidentsEnsure that all incidents are resolved promptly and efficiently and services restored as quickly as possibleResponsible for clarifying the priority of incidents in order to execute the correct level Incident Management or Major Incident Management Process.Responsible for clear, accurate and punctual/ timely communications to internal stakeholders and resolver teamsResponsible for chairing and driving Technical and/or Management conference bridges up to Executive Director levelResponsible for effective internal and/or vendor escalation up to Executive Director levelLead and/or Contribute to effective Major Incident Reviews - produce Major Incident Reports, as well as input to the Change and Problem Management Processes as requiredSingle Point of Contact for internal stakeholders for all High Priority IncidentsIncident Management of some lower priority incidentsProduce statistics and status reports for Major and High priority incidentsQuality assurance of all Major and High Priority Incident tickets within Service NowKey AccountabilitiesWorking within a team covering 24/7, 365 days across the globe.Good understanding of incident management systemsExcellent analysis ability, problem solving and decision making skillsAbility to influence and lead technical conversations with various technical resolver teamsExcellent written and verbal communication and presentational skillsStrong customer focusAbility to work effectively under pressure, not afraid of conflict, can influence at all levels and can work in stressful situationsEssential Knowledge, Experience and SkillsCandidate must be a self-motivated individual that is dedicated to delivering brilliant customer service, be willing to contribute to team efforts, and must possess strong communication and Interpersonal skills:ITIL Foundation certified, ideally to ITIL v3.0Good understanding of Incident management systems7+ years in an Operational environmentAbility to understand technical information and relay in business termsExcellent understanding of working to SLA's ensuring minimal impact to businessExcellent problem solving and decision making skillsExcellent written and verbal communication and presentational skillsStrong customer focusAbility to work effectively under pressure and remaining calm and focused under pressure/ in stressful situationsPreferred backgrounds would be in ProductionVaraktighet, arbetstid2021-04-13Enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-13InfoCare Service AB5689114