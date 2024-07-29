Maintenance Team Leader
Northvolt Ett AB / Chefsjobb / Skellefteå Visa alla chefsjobb i Skellefteå
2024-07-29
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Northvolt Ett AB i Skellefteå
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a Maintenance Team Leader. In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in developing a new generation of large-scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon-free society, and this is your opportunity to take part in leading those efforts and help drive us to success.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Monitor and track preventive maintenance performance, resource utilization and work order completion.
Attend Shift Production meetings as required.
Develop weekly work schedules oversee the work team as they develop and execute the daily schedules.
Supervise all mechanical and electrical maintenance activities related to manufacturing process equipment.
Have direct reports of 6 - 12 Shift Technicians, across mechanical, electrical or multi-skilled disciplines.
Assist in covering production OT on weekends before and after shifts.
Foster a collaborative work environment by leading in problem-solving within the team and across functional areas - examples would include: engaging the work team in discussions about new equipment with Engineering and Maintenance.
Identify any special tool requirements and inform supervisor.
Identify any gaps in spare parts availability, Document and inform Engineer/supervisor.
Repair or maintain equipment at Northvolt as required.
Collect and present data (Handovers) to Team Leader, Supervisor and Engineers.
Escalate Roll, Training lack within the team.
Allocate the workload within the team and report absences
Communicate with supervisor or manager all necessary escalation issues.
Management of logbook and skill matrix of your team.
Requirements:
Proven work experience as a team leader or supervisor
In-depth knowledge of performance metrics
Good PC skills
Excellent communication and leadership skills
Organizational and time-management skills
Decision-making skills
Apply with CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Planned starting date is ASAP. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northvolt Ett AB
(org.nr 559154-7715)
Torsgatan 122 (visa karta
)
931 36 SKELLEFTEÅ Arbetsplats
Northvolt ETT AB Jobbnummer
8815529