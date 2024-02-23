Maintenance Engineer I
2024-02-23
If you are looking to work in Sweden's capital you'll appreciate the central location of the Radisson Blu Royal Viking Hotel, at Norrmalm in Stockholm, which is directly opposite the hotel is Central Station.
Our 459 sleek rooms and suites are designed for a good night's sleep with a focus on well-being and relaxation. A scenic address by the Baltic Sea guarantees that fresh seafood is served to our guests daily at Stockholm Fisk Restaurant. And our rooftop bar HIGH, offers guests refreshing drinks and top-floor views of the islands and archipelago.
The hotel also houses 17 elegant and innovative meeting spaces with a capacity of up to 150 people, plus an atrium large enough to host 450 guests.
Radisson Hotel Group is one of the world's largest hotel groups with ten distinctive hotel brands, and more than 1,160 hotels in operation and under development in 95+ countries. The Group's overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos.
People are at the core of our business success and future. Our people are true Moment Makers and together we bring the culture, spirit, environment and opportunities that empower you to be your best, every day, everywhere, every time. Together, we make Every Moment Matter.
We are now looking for a Maintenance Technician to join our dynamic Cluster Maintenance Team at Radisson Blu Royal Viking and Radisson Blu Waterfront Hotel!
We focus on you as a person, your skills, talents, and passion - not only on your resume. Because mindset is what it's all about. And you can grow the rest with us. That's a promise!
The Maintenance Technician Role
Our property maintenance team take care of our two centrally located hotels in Stockholm; Radisson Blu Royal Viking and Radisson Blu Waterfront Hotel & Stockholm Congress Centre. The team is committed to ensuring everything works as it should, to deliver an experience that is beyond expectation - creating memorable moments for our guests. It's far more than changing a light bulb!
Our Maintenance Technicians love to fix things! You will be a master multitasker, a fixer and a doer with the tools to keep our hotels looking top notch
Focus will be on preventative maintenance, continuous improvements, energy saving measures and HVAC
As an integral part of the team, you will work proactively to ensure guest satisfaction, health and safety compliance, and the smooth running of the property maintenance department
As Maintenance Technician, you will join a team that is passionate about delivering incredible service where we believe that anything is possible, whilst having fun in all that we do!
Qualities We Are Looking For In Our Maintenance Technician:
Relevant vocational training, e.g. property maintenance, plumbing, carpentry
Flexibility and a positive, Yes I Can! Attitude
An eye for detail
Is a creative problem-solver
Passionate about creating extraordinary service
Ability to work as part of a team to ensure guest satisfaction
Strong verbal communication skills
Likes having fun at work
Experience in a similar position is beneficial, i.e. property maintenance
What We Offer Our Maintenance Technician:
We aim to be as good a place to work as we are to stay. That is why we offer a competitive compensation and benefits package, which includes:
Becoming a part of the #3 Best Employer in the Travel & Leisure industry globally, ranked by Forbes in 2023
Special rates for our team members, and friends and families while travelling and staying in our hotels
We take our "We grow talent, talent grows us" culture belief to heart. With us you will benefit from a wide range of development offers supporting your learning & growth right from your onboarding. This includes an individual development plan and unlimited access to more than +20K learning modules & programs through Radisson Academy
Participate and live Responsible Business every day together with our team members in the hotel and in the local communities where we work on creating shared value, better futures and a better planet for all
A workplace covered by collective agreement
Special prices for employees at our own restaurants
An international workplace with colleagues and guests from all over the world
The Radisson Hotel Group portfolio includes Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, art'otel, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.
Become part of the world of Moment Makers, we are looking forward to getting to know you! Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
