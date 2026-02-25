Maintenance Engineer - Preventive Maintenance
2026-02-25
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy that matches your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a Maintenance Engineer to help build and strengthen a structured, systematic maintenance setup in an advanced industrial environment within the robotics industry. You will take a key role in developing preventive and condition-based maintenance, supporting a modern production and technology campus with reliable processes, documentation, and maintenance planning.
Job DescriptionContribute to projects by establishing maintenance plans and spare parts strategies early in the lifecycle
Co-own and develop the maintenance management system together with the team
Drive preventive and condition-based maintenance initiatives
Lead continuous improvements of maintenance processes and ways of working
Perform Root Cause Analyses (RCA) and initiate corrective actions
Support planning and execution of major maintenance shutdowns
Develop spare parts preparation and warehouse strategy
Evaluate and help select service agreements based on business needs
Prepare and plan maintenance work orders for workshop operations
Collaborate closely with projects, technicians, production, logistics, and R&D
Ensure regulatory compliance, including third-party inspections and lifting equipment requirements
Maintain technical documentation and keep maintenance system data up to date
RequirementsPost-secondary education in Maintenance Engineering or equivalent
Experience from industrial maintenance, preferably in automated production environments or robotic cells
Good general IT skills and experience working in maintenance systems
Fluent Swedish, spoken and written
Nice to haveStrong communication skills in both Swedish and English
