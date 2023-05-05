Maintenance Associate (incl. education!)
Northvolt Ett AB / Grovarbetarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla grovarbetarjobb i Stockholm
2023-05-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Northvolt Ett AB i Stockholm
, Skellefteå
eller i hela Sverige
Are you ready for a new step in your career? Have you been told you always follow a very logic thinking and is meticulous? Do you want to be a part of making the world's greenest battery cells?
Then we have the perfect opportunity for you, we are now looking for people who have the right mindset and want to become a Maintenance Associate. No previous maintenance work experience is required, but you should have a mechanical and electrical interest e.g., passion for cars, snowmobiles or similar, to find this path interesting and exciting. Troubleshooting and competence in how to handle tools is something we put a high value on.
About the job
At Northvolt you will be part of a fast-growing company with high-energy and a dynamic environment. As a Maintenance Associate you will work in a top modern facility with innovative technology. So forget about everything you thought you knew about working in the industry, this is going to be completely different. Our production will run 24/7 including weekdays, weekends and all the holidays. The shifts will rotate between morning, evening and nights and we need you to be able to rotate between all the shifts.
You will work in close collaboration with other maintenance colleagues, operators, shift leaders, quality and environment personnel. You will be part of a team where each and everyone counts to make this a success. You will get the chance to really make an impact and be part of shaping our way of working in the future. We work hard to create a good work environment, to make room for creativity, initiatives for improvement and a possibility for people to grow. You will have the possibility to grow into a Maintenance Technician role. The Maintenance Associate is a vital member of the Maintenance team and key to Northvolt's mission to enable the future of energy.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Execute corrective electrical, mechanical, and pneumatic maintenance for our equipment to keep our equipment available at all times
Define and execute preventive maintenance
Improve the existing and build new equipment
Define critical spare parts and implement efficient spare part management
What we offer
A great job as a maintenance associate where we will train you in the needed skills, the education will be via VUX in Skellefteå. The education will teach you the foundation in maintenance, including the most common theories and methods, it will be a great mix of theoretical and practical knowledge. The courses will be in English and last for 7-weeks before starting to work at the Gigafactory Northvolt Ett - meaning you will conduct the education while being paid and then have a job already waiting for you when you have passed the education. We aim to become the world's most equal and including workplace!
The person we are looking for is flexible, curios and eager to learn. You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story in Sweden (to start with) and see the results of your work. Our organization values great self-discipline and a natural talent to make things happen. Qualities that we cherish are sense of quality, mechanics, friendliness, grit, and a sense of humor.
Northvolt is an equal opportunity employer. We're a diverse group of individuals, united by a common mission, who recognize that while our actions as individuals have a role to play in driving Northvolt towards its goals, we always seek to move forward as a team. We offer you an open and welcoming atmosphere where we win as a team - and fail as a team. Northvolt is growing at the speed of light and we are a strong believer in internal career development.
Please apply without CV and just answer a few short questions!
If you are a suitable candidate, please be ready for an interview in week 20-30 ****
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Planned starting date is 7th of August 2023.
Skills & Requirements
We believe that you have :
Have some kind of mechanical or electrical experience is preferred (likes to do mechanic work on a car could be just what we need!)
Have great English written and oral skills
The willingness to learn
Bonus points for:
Experience and interest in manufacturing industry
Fluency in other languages (Japanese, Swedish, Chinese, French)
Experience from a multi-cultural environment Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-04 Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northvolt Ett AB
(org.nr 559154-7715)
Gamla Brogatan 26 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
7739871