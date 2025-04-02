Mainframe Developer
2025-04-02
What makes Cognizant a unique place to work? The combination of rapid growth and an international and innovative environment! This is creating a lot of opportunities for people like YOU - people with an entrepreneurial spirit who want to make a difference in this world. At Cognizant, together with your colleagues from all around the world, you will collaborate on creating solutions for the world's leading companies and help them become more flexible, more innovative and successful.
Job Summary
We are seeking a skilled Software Engineer with 4 to 8 years of experience in IBM Mainframe Utilities VSAM JCL and COBOL. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in Data Management and will work from our office during day shifts. This role does not require travel.
Responsibilities
Develop and maintain software applications using IBM Mainframe Utilities VSAM JCL and COBOL.
Ensure the integrity and quality of data management processes.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather and analyze requirements.
Provide technical support and troubleshooting for mainframe applications.
Optimize and enhance existing software systems for improved performance.
Conduct code reviews and ensure adherence to best practices and standards.
Create and maintain documentation for software applications and processes.
Participate in the full software development lifecycle including design coding testing and deployment.
Implement data management solutions that align with business objectives.
Monitor and resolve issues related to data integrity and performance.
Stay updated with the latest industry trends and technologies in mainframe and data management.
Contribute to the continuous improvement of development processes and methodologies.
Ensure compliance with company policies and regulatory requirements.
Qualifications
Possess a strong understanding of IBM Mainframe Utilities VSAM JCL and COBOL.
Have a solid background in data management and related processes.
Demonstrate excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.
Exhibit strong communication and collaboration abilities.
Show proficiency in software development lifecycle methodologies.
Have experience in optimizing and enhancing software systems.
Display attention to detail and commitment to quality.
Be capable of working independently and as part of a team.
Show adaptability to new technologies and industry trends.
Demonstrate the ability to create and maintain comprehensive documentation.
Possess a proactive approach to identifying and resolving issues.
Exhibit a strong commitment to continuous learning and improvement.
Ensure compliance with all relevant standards and regulations.
Certifications Required
Certified Application Developer on IBM Mainframe or equivalent certification relevant to mainframe technologies. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-02
