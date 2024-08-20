Main planner /Operations planner
2024-08-20
Publiceringsdatum2024-08-20
We are not looking for a main planner / operations planner on behalf of a client.
As Operations Planner you will be part of the project management team and focus on master planning. In the role as an Operations Planner, you will be responsible for planning the order backlog with high focus on delivery performance. This will include schedule order, maintain masterplans and sequence orders, prioritizing orders, solving flow disruptions and capacity planning. You will have close collaborations with our Production, Production planning, Sales team and Procurement department team. You will act as project manager to implement operational planning into our business system SAP in which you will have the opportunity to drive improvements that makes a difference. Arbetsuppgifter / Tasks
As the Operations Planner, you will:
- Be responsible for main planning within the framework of quality and safety standards.
- Establish and maintain strong relationships with the production planner, project managers, and other team members.
- Present project statuses and lead meetings related to volume and capacity planning.
Additionally, you will:
- Support the development of the organization by enhancing existing processes and implementing new steps related to production planning.
- Evaluate new process steps and contribute to continuous improvement efforts.
Kvalifikationer / Qualifications
Requirements for this position:
- A university or vocational degree specializing in Production or Logistics.
- A minimum of two years of experience in production planning (either detailed or master planning).
- Strong understanding of production flow and capacity challenges.
- Excellent administrative skills, especially in Microsoft Excel.
- Experience working with SAP.
- Fluency in English and Swedish, both written and spoken.
Personal Qualities:
- Customer-focused with a proactive and driven mindset.
- Analytical, with a deep understanding of production flow structures and problem-solving skills.
- Able to work in a fast-paced environment with a structured, detail-oriented, and results-driven approach.
- Excellent collaboration skills, with the ability to lead others through change.
Villkor / Conditions
This is a full time assigment were you will be emplyed by Q and work at our client office and you'll be part of an innovative team working on cutting-edge technology that powers the future of rail transport. If you're passionate about production planning, thrive in a dynamic environment, and are eager to make a real impact, we encourage you to apply!
