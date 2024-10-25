Main Control Room Shift Leader
European Spallation Source Eric / Elektronikjobb / Lund Visa alla elektronikjobb i Lund
2024-10-25
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos European Spallation Source Eric i Lund
, Malmö
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
The European Spallation Source is one of the largest science and technology infrastructure projects being built today. The project includes the most powerful linear proton accelerator ever built, a five-tonne, helium-cooled tungsten target wheel, 15 state-of-the-art neutron instruments, a suite of laboratories, and a super-computing data management and software development centre. In the context of its history and future as a scientific organisation, however, it is more than the sum of its parts. It is a brand new Big Science organisation and we are building it from the ground up.
Come and build the future of Science with us!
About the role:
As a Control Room Shift Leader, you will play a pivotal role in ensuring the safe and efficient operation of the world's most powerful neutron source. Operating within our state-of-the-art Main Control Room - which runs 24/7 - you will lead shifts that monitor and operate the neutron source and its technical infrastructure, while also supervising operators and making real-time decisions about beam operations whilst ensuring system safety.
However, this role comes with several unique challenges that require resilience, adaptability, and a proactive mindset:
• Smaller Team, Broader Responsibilities: ESS is a brand new facility with a tight team - meaning you will need to cover a wide range of tasks and responsibilities. You'll need to see the bigger picture and manage various technical systems and infrastructure concurrently.
• Evolving Role: As ESS is a new facility still under construction and development, many of the role's details and processes are not yet fully defined. You'll need to be comfortable and thrive working in an environment where you collaborate with many different technical systems groups to help shape procedures, ways of working, and quickly adapt to ongoing changes.
• Shift Work: This position requires regularly working overnight and weekend shifts on an established shift pattern.
• Extensive Documentation: You will be responsible for maintaining detailed logs, updating databases, and ensuring strict compliance with operational protocols and safety regulations. There is a significant amount of technical documentation to familiarise yourself with, and it will be essential to stay on top of this as the facility develops.
As the shift leader, you are a primary contact for both radiological and conventional safety issues during your shifts. You must ensure that all operations comply with safety standards and be prepared to respond to emergencies swiftly and decisively. Additionally, you will work closely with study leaders and systems experts during machine development and commissioning shifts to balance testing needs with operational safety. Ensuring accurate logbook maintenance and keeping the Accelerator Fault Tracker database up-to-date will also be key parts of your role.
About you:
To thrive as a Main Control Room Shift Leader, you must be motivated, adaptable, and proactive, with a passion for problem-solving and a strong commitment to safety. This is a hands-on role where attention to detail, leadership, and sound decision-making are critical, especially in a 24/7 operational environment.
You should have a degree in physics, engineering, computer sciences, or a related field, coupled with several years of experience working in a particle accelerator facility or similar environment. Prior experience working in a control room with a 24/7 shift rotation is highly desirable. Knowledge of control systems (especially EPICS), and skills in software development (e.g., Python, Java, C/C++) would be an advantage.
Beyond technical background and relevant experience, we place great emphasis on the right personal skills for this particular role. The shift leader is in charge of operating the facility while on shift, and needs to execute the role in a safe and responsible manner. As you will be responsible for leading teams and ensuring smooth and safe operations, strong interpersonal skills and the right mindset are required to get this job done.
Our ideal candidate will be comfortable both following established procedures and helping develop new ones as we continue to build and refine our operations. You need to be comfortable working under pressure, making prompt and clear decisions that may involve tough choices or calculated risks. Strong interpersonal skills are essential, Given that ESS is a new facility with many evolving aspects, we are seeking someone who can adapt to change, see the broader perspective, and help establish the foundation for a successful and safe future.
Fluency in English-both written and spoken-is essential, as it is the working language at ESS. The position is permanent with six-month initial probation period and you will be based at the ESS campus in Lund, Sweden. This job can not be performed remotely.
To apply:
To apply, please provide your CV and motivation letter by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. Please be aware that we can only accept direct applications made via the ESS website. Quote the job reference number ESD-35083 in your application.
This position is subject to enhanced screening and background checks, which will be performed as part of the recruitment process.
For more information regarding the ESS recruitment process, please follow this link https://europeanspallationsource.se/ess-recruitment-process.
For further information regarding the recruitment process, please contact Talent Acquisition Specialist Daniel Nordin Baker on daniel.nordin@ess.eu
For trade union information, please contact Unionen representative Mikael Johansson on Mikael.Johansson@ess.eu
or SACO/Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers representative Marc Kickulies at marc.kickulies@ess.eu
We look forward to receiving your application! Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare European Spallation Source Eric
, https://www.europeanspallationsource.se Arbetsplats
European Spallation Source Eric Jobbnummer
8977677