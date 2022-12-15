Machine Learning Specialist (AI)
2022-12-15
At Noor, we help you reach your full potential and preserve your well-being. You will be joining a fast-growing, digital company early on and get to influence its development.
We are excited about receiving your application.
What you do
We are now looking for a new member of one of our development teams.
You will mainly work with processing text with NLP (natural language processing) technologies. You will collaborate with different teams and work on innovating and developing new products/services, mainly based on R&D. Therefore, we are looking for a person who has experience in NLP techniques such as Word embedding and POS tagging in both Swedish and English. You are going to be a member of one of our Scrum teams where we apply agile methodology to continuously improve our workflow.
We are looking for someone with an open mindset and a willingness to learn and explore. You're a flexible person who values collaboration, shared goals, and feedback.
What we offer
We offer you a working environment that gives you room to grow and explore new technologies. As a member of our team, you will get the chance to choose your own path within the company and will be responsible for your tasks from start to finish. You will get to question how things are done and suggest new, innovative alternatives. At Noor, you will feel that you can make an impact, both on the company and the industry itself.
We are convinced that your health and well-being are a crucial part of your performance and job satisfaction. With us, you will have flexible working hours, one week of extra vacation and SEK 5,000 in healthcare allowance.
START: According to the agreement.
JOB TYPE: Full time.
LOCATION: Umeå.
SELECTION: Selection is ongoing.
Please note that we are not looking for people who want to work remotely or as consultants.
About Noor
Noor Digital is a digital agency dedicated to making our vision a reality - to become Sweden's leading digital agency with an unparalleled emphasis on customer service orientation. Today, our team consists of about 25 creative creators and geeky SEO technicians who are dispersed over our four offices across the country.
