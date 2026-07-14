Machine Learning Engineer
Ferritico AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ferritico AB i Stockholm
Machine Learning Engineer
Location: Hybrid
Company: Ferritico
Employment type: Full-time
Ferritico is looking for a Machine Learning Engineer to design, develop, deploy, and continuously improve machine learning solutions for advanced materials and steel applications, with a strong focus on production-ready models, data workflows, cloud services, and product integration.
This is a hands-on technical role for someone who enjoys working at the intersection of machine learning, software engineering, data, and industrial product development.
About the role
You will contribute to the development of Ferritico's machine learning models and software platform. The role involves turning industrial and materials data into robust model logic, reliable validation workflows, scalable cloud services, and user-facing product features.
You will work closely with materials engineers, and customers to ensure that machine learning solutions are accurate, maintainable, well-documented, and aligned with real industrial needs.
Key responsibilities
Manage and organize the aggregation, cleaning, and preparation of materials, process, and property data in collaboration with materials engineers.
Design and develop machine learning models and appropriate model structures.
Define model assumptions, evaluation metrics, validation datasets, limitations, and acceptance criteria.
Validate, benchmark, and continuously improve existing and future machine learning models.
Develop and maintain cloud-based machine learning services, training workflows, and inference endpoints.
Monitor production models and troubleshoot performance, reliability, and data-quality issues.
Integrate new machine learning modules into Ferritico's web application.
Support customers in running simulations, understanding model outputs, and identifying suitable machine learning solutions for their processes.
Contribute to testing, technical documentation, code reviews, and engineering decision-making.
What we are looking for
We are looking for someone with a strong background in machine learning, data science, computer science, mathematics, engineering, artificial intelligence, or a related quantitative field.
The ideal candidate has:
An MSc, PhD, or equivalent practical experience in a quantitative field such as Computer Science, Mathematics, Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, or a related discipline.
Strong proficiency in Python and experience building clear, maintainable, and well-tested code.
Practical experience with pandas, scikit-learn, and common workflows for data preparation, model development, evaluation, and deployment.
Solid understanding of statistical modeling, machine learning methods, validation strategies, and performance metrics.
A basic understanding of backend and frontend development and how machine learning components integrate into software products.
Rigorous attention to detail, strong communication skills, and the ability to take ownership of high-quality deliverables in a collaborative team.
Nice to have
Experience with any of the following would be highly valuable:
Google Cloud Platform, cloud hosting, containerized services, or MLOps workflows.
Git-based version control, automated testing, continuous integration, and production monitoring.
Physics-informed machine learning, scientific computing, or models that incorporate domain constraints.
Materials engineering, metallurgy, steel-industry data, or other industrial engineering applications.
Customer-facing technical work, SaaS products, web applications, or translating business and process needs into machine learning solutions.
This role could be a strong fit if you
Have recently completed an MSc or PhD involving machine learning, statistical modeling, artificial intelligence, or scientific computing.
Have practical experience developing, validating, deploying, or maintaining machine learning models.
Enjoy combining data science with software engineering and practical product development.
Are an ambitious and independent learner who takes responsibility for results while collaborating closely with others.
Are excited about helping shape digital tools for the future of steel and advanced materials.
Why join Ferritico?
At Ferritico, you will join a Swedish software startup working at the frontier of materials science, AI, and industrial digitalization. Built on more than 10 years of research at KTH, our SaaS platform helps steel companies accelerate the development, manufacturing, and implementation of advanced alloys.
You will have significant responsibility and autonomy, work with a small multidisciplinary team, and influence both the machine learning foundation and product direction of a platform used in industrial production. We value teamwork, curiosity, technical excellence, and clear communication.
Not sure you meet every requirement?
We encourage you to apply even if your experience does not match every qualification listed above. We value diverse backgrounds, different perspectives, and people who are motivated to learn and contribute.
How to apply
Please send your CV and a short note describing your motivation for the role, along with your relevant experience in machine learning, data science, software engineering, or industrial applications, to: contact@ferritico.com
(Please include "Machine Learning Engineer" in the email subject line)
Application deadline: 31 July 2026 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-31
E-post: contact@ferritico.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ferritico AB
(org.nr 559081-6020)
114 28 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
10002397