Machine Learning Engineer
Sellhelp AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-04-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sellhelp AB i Stockholm
, Upplands Väsby
, Sigtuna
eller i hela Sverige
Leverage the power of AI to revolutionize sustainable shopping for millions of customers.
Sellpy's vision is to empower everyone to live circularly. We believe that every item deserves a second life, and we see huge financial, social and environmental value in making sure this happens. Join us in building technology that drives real change.
Machine Learning at Sellpy
We look for you who want to be part of our journey to make sustainable shopping the first-hand choice by building great product recommendations, using computer vision to make the item handling process smoother and other user-friendly solutions. We want to provide the best customer experience and that's why we need you on board.
This job will suit you if you're excited to build solutions leveraging the latest machine learning models and build custom models to solve unique challenges together with a team of highly motivated engineers.
In short, you will
Build machine learning models with a major impact on our product
Simplify, maintain and improve our already existing models
Build solutions leveraging the latest machine learning development
Enjoy personal growth during our level-up days once a month
Keep up with ML development with the team on weekly deep dives
Make use of your skills in Tensorflow and Python
Requirements
B.S or M.S. degree in Computer Science or related field
Strong proficiency in Python
In-depth expertise about machine learning algorithms, deep learning and LLMs
Experience with ML frameworks such as Tensorflow or PyTorch
Experience with AWS or similar cloud service providers
Experience with relational databases and SQL
Written and spoken fluency in English
We'd be impressed if you have
Previous experience with recommender systems
Previous experience with using ML systems for item valuation
Knowledge about how to build efficient data pipelines
Experience in setting up ML systems in production
Experience working with vector databases
You get to
Be part of a tech-minded company that's driving the change towards a sustainable lifestyle. In return, you will get direction, energy, and work on meaningful challenges daily.
Benefit from hybrid work from our offices at Medborgarplatsen, Rosersberg and from home.
Work with highly skilled and motivated colleagues.
Gain new skills with unlimited access to a learning platform.
Grow professionally during monthly level-up days.
Enjoy Sellpy credits and staff discounts at Sellpy and the H&M brands (Arket, COS, Other Stories, Weekday and more).
Save up with a monthly pension plan.
Engagement in Sellpy's social traditions with game nights, interactive planning days, guest speakers and other activities.
Location
You are welcome to do all these things from our office at Medborgarplatsen in Stockholm, and from home. Ideally, we'd love to see you in the office frequently, as it helps create a positive and productive environment.
Hybrid work
We work flexibly but value being together. During your first period, you'll be on-site more often to get settled. Moving forward, we maintain a 50% office presence, with some flexibility depending on your team and tasks.
Our Interview Process
We want to get to know you, your way of thinking, and how we would work together.
Culture Interview (45 min): A video call to get to know each other. We talk about your background, your drive, and why you are interested in Sellpy.
Technical Interview (1 hour): A deep dive into your technical knowledge and how you approach problem-solving.
Case Interview (2 hours): You will receive a real-world case assignment to prepare in advance. We then invite you to our office at Medborgarplatsen where you will present your solution and we will discuss your reasoning in depth.
Founder Interview (30 min): A final chat with one of our founders to discuss the company vision and your potential journey with us.
Form of employment: Full-time
Start: As agreed upon
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sellhelp AB
(org.nr 556996-1260), https://career.sellpy.se/
118 26 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9859496