Machine Learning Engineer
Rasulson Consulting AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-07-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rasulson Consulting AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Järfälla
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
An exciting opportunity is now open for a Senior Machine Learning Engineer to join an innovative AI-driven initiative. The assignment runs from August 15, 2025, to February 28, 2026, with the primary location in Stockholm and the flexibility to work remotely up to 75% of the time. This role is ideal for a technically strong engineer with a passion for cutting-edge AI applications, particularly in the field of generative and agentic AI.
In this position, you will play a key role in designing, developing, and deploying intelligent systems that leverage modern machine learning frameworks. You will work with tools such as LangChain and Python, while applying MLOps best practices to ensure scalable, maintainable, and reproducible model pipelines. Your responsibilities will span from hands-on coding to collaboration with stakeholders, making this a hybrid role that blends deep technical expertise with strategic project involvement.
The ideal candidate has a strong background in machine learning engineering, with proven experience delivering production-grade AI solutions. You bring extensive hands-on knowledge of Python, along with experience in developing intelligent systems and automating ML workflows using MLOps principles. Familiarity with generative AI concepts and tools is essential, and prior exposure to LangChain is required.
Required Qualifications:
More than 5 years of hands-on experience in machine learning engineering projects
At least 5 years of Python programming experience
Minimum 1 year of practical experience using the LangChain framework
MLOps experience from at least 3 different projects and over 3 years
At least 1 year of coding experience in AI-specific solutions
Minimum 2 years of experience in stakeholder management and communication
Genuine interest in working with generative and agent-based AI technologies
Nice to Have:
Experience with container orchestration tools such as Kubernetes
Background in building and deploying AI agents
Frontend development experience using React or Next.js
Language Requirements:
Full professional proficiency in English (spoken and written)
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: yahyo.said@rasulson.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rasulson Consulting AB
(org.nr 559322-0733)
118 18 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Yahyo Said yahyo.said@rasulson.com 0142-150 00 Jobbnummer
9429367