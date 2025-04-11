Machine Learning Engineer
Modulai works with fish, trains, clothes, money, pets, office spaces, sound sensors and much more. If there is data, we do ML (Machine Learning) on it.
Our team consists of devoted ML engineers with strong track records from some of Sweden's most successful startups. We work on project basis and take end-to-end responsibility. We love ML and we think that the best way for us to expand our knowledge is to be exposed to a diversified set of challenging and fun projects.
MACHINE LEARNING ENGINEER
As a member of the ML-team you will be working with a broad range of problems with one common denominator - ML will be the key ingredient. The projects could be external as well as internal - and in all cases - delivery is central.
You will have to analyze the problem at hand, come up with a solution strategy and execute on it. This typically entails gaining an in-depth understanding of the challenge, understanding the available data and then re-formulating it as a ML problem. It requires openness, creativity and an eagerness to learn new methodology and exploring new terrains.
We frequently attack these problems as a team, meaning that you will have to be able to clearly explain your reasoning and code in order to engage the rest of us.
Our Stack
Python / R - standard open-source libraries
Scikit-learn and various specialized Python and R ML libraries
Large Language Model (LLM) frameworks such as LangChain/LlamaIndex, LangGraph, CrewAI
Cloud platforms such as AWS, GCP, and Azure
CI/CD: DVC, Github Actions, Sagemaker/VertexAI/AzureML,
Relational database management systems
MLOps and LLMOps tools for model deployment and monitoring.
Software engineering best practices, including testing, version control (Git), and containerization (Docker, Kubernetes)
Orchestration: Airflow, AWS Step functions, etc Engineering/LLM/deployment: Kubernetes, docker, terraform
Responsibilities
Analyzing and planning problems, solutions, and delivery with stakeholder managment, and communication with client
Preprocessing, feature engineering, and dataset creation
ML and LLM model development, fine-tuning, and evaluation
Validation of results and model interpretability
Building and optimizing data pipelines and ML/LLM infrastructure
Developing APIs and integrating ML models into production systems
Ensuring scalability, monitoring, and performance optimization of deployed models
Background & Skills
MSc or Ph.D. in a quantitative field
Excellent understanding of a broad set of ML and deep learning algorithms, including LLMs
Strong software development skills in Python and experience with software engineering best practices
Experience deploying ML and LLM models into production environments
A passion for lean, clean, and maintainable code
The desire to grow and to share insights with others
Helpful Knowledge
Deep learning frameworks and transformer-based architectures
LLM fine-tuning, prompt engineering, and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG)
Data pipelining and ML/LLM infrastructure best practices
DevOps experience, CI/CD, Kubernetes, and serverless architectures
Experience with vector databases e.g (Pinecode, redis, and ElasticSearch) for LLM applications
About Team Modulai
At Modulai we focus 100% on solving problems with machine learning (ML). We work in teams on a project basis. We work for clients, as part of the core team in startups where we have long-time engagement as well as building our own ML products.
Learning and teamwork are central to how we work. Everyone in the team is or will soon be a full-stack ML engineer capable of scoping and developing end-to-end ML solutions. You should be able to do end-to-end machine learning products by yourself but actually, never do it because we always work in teams. If there is data, we will do ML on it!
