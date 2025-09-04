Machine Learning Engineer - Consultant Position
2025-09-04
About the Role Join a leading global brand at the intersection of fashion and technology, transforming the way intelligent systems are built across worldwide operations. We are looking for talented Machine Learning Engineers to help shape the future of our AI Automation Platform. This is a unique opportunity to work with cutting-edge AI technologies, automation, and scalable agent platforms in a fast-paced, innovative environment.
What You'll Do
Design, develop, and deploy scalable AI-driven solutions and agent-based systems.
Build and maintain an AI automation platform that supports a wide range of use cases.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams including data engineers, architects, and platform engineers.
Contribute to architectural decisions, ensuring robustness, performance, and maintainability.
Implement and manage Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers for context-aware agent behavior across workflows.
Explore and apply state-of-the-art techniques in machine learning, reinforcement learning, and multi-agent systems.
What We're Looking For
Proven experience in software development with a focus on AI, machine learning, or intelligent automation.
Strong programming skills in Python or similar languages.
Experience with automation tools such as n8n, Workato, or similar platforms.
Familiarity with large language models (LLMs) and agent orchestration frameworks (e.g., LangChain, Vertex AI Agent Builder, OpenAgents).
Hands-on experience with prompt engineering, agent workflow design, and scalable system development.
Understanding of distributed computing and scalable system design.
Excellent problem-solving skills and a collaborative mindset. Bonus: Experience with agent-based modeling, reinforcement learning, or orchestration platforms.
Preferred Qualifications
3-10 years of relevant experience in machine learning or AI engineering roles.
Experience with cloud-based ML tools is a plus (GCP, AWS, Azure).
Assignment Details
Location: 100% onsite, Stockholm Duration: September 22 - December 31, 2025 (possibility for extension) Employment Type: Full-time
Why Join Us Be part of a globally recognized brand where technology drives innovation in fashion. Influence how AI and automation enable intelligent, scalable solutions across international operations.
