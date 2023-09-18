M&A Analyst to Cibes Lift Group
Are you ready to elevate your career? We are looking for a dedicated and skilled M&A analyst for our M&A team. Are you looking for a context where you are an important part of landing successful new acquisitions in a continuously growing company, which offers an international environment? Then you might be the one we are looking for!
Cibes Lift Group is one of the world's most innovative manufacturers of space-saving lifts designed for fast and easy installation, also offering a wide range of conventional lift solutions. Thanks to the wide range of lift products and a flexible design concept, the lift solutions of Cibes Lift Group adapt to the requirements of public, commercial, and private settings. Sales, installation, and maintenance services are provided by a global network of subsidiaries and partners. The company group is headquartered in Gävle, Sweden, and has production facilities in Sweden, China, and USA. In 2022 the Group had approximately 1500 employees and a revenue of 2,8 billion SEK.
As an M&A analyst, you will play a critical role in driving the company's growth through strategic mergers and acquisitions. You will work closely with cross-functional teams to identify potential targets, assess opportunities, and execute transactions that align with our business objectives.
Key Responsibilities:
Conduct comprehensive financial research and analysis of potential M&A opportunities, market trends, and industry landscapes. Develop financial models and perform valuation analyses to evaluate potential transactions and assess their financial impact. Collaborate with internal and external stakeholders to understand strategic goals and align M&A activities with overall business strategies. Assist in the due diligence process, including conducting detailed financial and operational assessments of target companies. Prepare detailed presentations and reports for senior management and board members, outlining the rationale, risks, and benefits of potential transactions. Support negotiations and deal structuring to achieve favorable terms and conditions. Monitor post-transaction integration and performance to ensure successful realization of value.
About you
You have strong analytical skills and a determined and structured way of taking on challenges and tasks. You are used to running your own work and prioritizing your time. You understand and apply a high degree of integrity and discretion in your work and find it easy to collaborate, create and maintain trusting relationships with people at different levels. You adapt your communication to the person and the situation and are attracted to working in a changing business and are positive and flexible in your approach to rapid changes and shifts in focus areas.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in finance, business, economics, or related field. Master's degree or MBA is a plus.
At least 3 years of experience in investment banking, private equity, corporate finance, and M&A advisory field.
Strong financial modeling and valuation skills, with a deep understanding of accounting principles and financial statements.
Excellent analytical and problem-solving abilities, with a keen eye for details.
Effective communication and presentation skills to convey complex ideas clearly and concisely.
Ability to work collaboratively in a fast-paced environment and manage multiple projects simultaneously.
Proficiency in Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint, and financial data analysis tools.
Knowledge in the lift/elevator industry or other manufacturing industry is meritorious.
Fluent in Swedish and English.
Application
If you are a proactive and driven individual with a passion for strategic analysis and M&A activities, we invite you to join us on our journey, using our elevator solutions to create a more accessible world for everyone. Send your CV and personal letter describing your relevant experience (in English) as soon as possible, but no later than 2023-10-02. Selection can take place continuously and the position may be filled before the application deadline.
In this recruitment, Cibes Lift Group collaborates with Jefferson Wells, for questions about the position, you are welcome to contact recruitment consultant Marjo Carlson, 070-377 06 64, alternatively marjo.carlson@jeffersonwells.se
