Lunch Chef
2023-01-26
LUNCH CHEF - STOCKHOLM
We need an exceptional and passionate Lunch Chef to join our Kitchen team in Stockholm. If you are motivated, organised, a people person through and through and have a genuine desire to be part of something big then your journey should start here. Help us to create an unforgettable experience. Be a part of Europe's fastest moving, ground-breaking, lifestyle & hospitality brand. Join Generator, be yourself.
WHO ARE WE
Generator is on a journey. Appropriate, given that we're an accommodation brand. The journey began in London, swung through a heap of European capitals on its way to dominating the world. No biggie. Fast Company named us one of the top 50 most innovative global companies. We, of course, agree. And now this top 50 most innovative global company (did we mention that?) wants a pretty awesome Commis Chef for Generator Stockholm.
Our spaces are safe and seriously social, in the proudest part of the beating heart of the cities we love. Cultural action, creative pulse and an outstanding way to waste some of the finite time the universe has given you - that's what Generator offers. Holds true for staff and visitors equally, and while chic design is always the backdrop, every Generator in every destination reflects the unique beat of that city's heart.
BEING YOURSELF is the key to bringing the Generator story and brand to life.
ABOUT GENERATOR STOCKHOLM
Generator Stockholm not only highlights the rich cultural history, unique social fabric, and a strong sense of design and patterning, but brings together said creative design with inspired art, great food, drink, and on-trend music and events to create a Stockholm hot spot. Reflecting the city's vibrant and eclectic culture - you'll experience all that Stockholm has to offer at its best, all by staying here.
NUTS AND BOLTS OF THE JOB
• Prepare and present high-quality dishes within company guidelines with specific focus on lunch menus
• Ensure our guests receive an exceptional level of service and want to return and encourage a guest service attitude in staff
• Anticipate guests' needs and provide service to exceed their expectations
• Prepare all mis-en-place for all relevant menus
• Be aware of departmental targets and strive to achieve them as part of the team
• Keep all working areas clean and tidy and ensure no cross contamination
• Report maintenance, hygiene and hazard issues to the head chef
• Comply with company security, fire regulations and all health and safety and food safety legislation
• Constantly improve product knowledge to maximize revenue and the service provided
• Carry out any other duties as may be requested by the Head Chef that is relevant to the job
Naturally this is not intended as an exhaustive list of duties. Other duties as may be reasonably required will form part of this job description.
WHAT'S IN YOUR DNA
• Love cooking
• Be creative, innovative & love great food
• Always keep cool under pressure
• Show commerciality with a strong passion for driving revenue
• Understand stock-control and keep costs to a minimum
• Be a 'people person', social and always love our guests
• Like getting your hands dirty, wherever, whenever, because you will
• Be an excellent communicator
• Available to work when needed
• You must be eligible to work in the EU to be considered for this role
YOUR ROCK STAR EXPERIENCE
• Experience working within the food industry in a similar role
• A genuine interest and enthusiasm for food and service
• A passion for trending Food concepts locally and elsewhere
• Understand the food business and be passionate about maximising revenue
OUR GLOBAL EMPLOYEE BENEFITS
• Birthday holiday in addition to your yearly holiday allocation
• Employee Bounty Program providing opportunities to earn up to EUR1,000 for new hire referrals with no cap on number of referrals made
• Company contribution towards gym membership fees for all eligible employees
• Ideas Award - Quarterly award to double gross basic salary for 1 month to employee with most valuable suggestion/feedback
• 2 free nights' accommodation across any hostels (subject to availability)
• Reduced room rates for staff as well as friends and family members (we operate in 15 locations across Europe & US so your next holiday is sorted)
• Social events and celebrations calendar
• Various employee recognition schemes
• Online learning tools
SO YOU THINK THIS MIGHT BE YOU?
That's cool. Send us your application in English. If you've got questions call us, or check www.staygenerator.com
Here you may well find the answers to life, the universe and everything, including why there are no penguins at the North Pole. We look forward to hearing from you.
Join Us and help us achieve our Vision!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-25
E-post: kitchen.gesto@staygenerator.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Generator Hostels Sweden AB
(org.nr 559017-4404)
Torsgatan 10 (visa karta
)
111 23 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Executive Head Chef
Peter Löf kitchen.gesto@staygenerator.com
7384882