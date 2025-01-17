Logistics Project Manager
2025-01-17
We are now looking for a highly skilled and experienced candidate for the role of Logistic Project Manager for a Track & Trace (P5, 10C) implementation project.This is a 6-months contract (consultancy opportunity) with good possibilities for an extension.
Professional Background & Experience:
• Project Management Expertise: Proven track record in managing large-scale, complex IT implementation projects, with direct experience overseeing logistics and supply chain transformations.
• Resource Management: Skilled in resource allocation, task prioritization, and ensuring optimal utilization of team capabilities throughout the project lifecycle.
• Methodology & Change Management: Extensive experience in applying project management methodologies, including Agile, Waterfall, and hybrid approaches, ensuring structured project execution and effective change management strategies.
• Cross-functional Coordination: Adept at driving communication and collaboration across cross-functional teams, including project status reporting, issue resolution, and stakeholder engagement at all organizational levels.
• Risk & Quality Management: Strong competence in risk mitigation, quality assurance, and scope control, ensuring project deliverables align with business objectives and timelines.
Core Competencies:
• Supply Chain & Logistics Expertise: Comprehensive understanding of logistics processes, including inventory management, order fulfillment, warehouse operations, and transportation logistics.
Technical Skills:
• Proficient in Microsoft Office tools for project planning, reporting, and stakeholder presentations.
• ERP Proficiency: Extensive experience working with ERP systems, specifically Microsoft Dynamics, ensuring seamless integration and process optimization.
Education & Language Skills:
• Bachelor 's degree in Business with a specialization in Supply Chain Management and IT Management.
• Fluent in English and Swedish (spoken and written). Danish language skills considered a merit.
Key Deliverables & Responsibilities:
• Leadership: Drive the logistics track of the Track & Trace (P5) project with a focus on aligning the project with business goals, ensuring on-time and within-budget delivery.
• Documentation & Compliance: Ensure comprehensive project documentation is created, maintained, and communicated effectively to all stakeholders.
• Business Needs Alignment: Collaborate closely with stakeholders to understand business requirements, propose optimal solutions, and validate financial proposals for project deliverables.
Personal Attributes & Leadership Style:
• Change Excellence: Embraces and drives change, ensuring the project meets evolving business needs.
• Business Acumen: Strong understanding of business operations, ensuring solutions align with strategic goals.
• Future-Focused: Proactive approach to anticipating project challenges and preparing long-term solutions.
• Team Leadership: Skilled in motivating and guiding diverse project teams, fostering a collaborative and productive work environment.
Sounds interesting?
If you are up for the challenge and reckon that this position fits your profile, we would like to hear from you. Apply today, as we are reviewing applications ongoingly and the position might be filled before the application deadline. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-16
Thomas Åkerblad 070-8560708
