Logistics Operations Lead
2025-04-24
We are looking for a Logistics Operations Lead for a global company in Gothenburg. Start ASAP, 6 months contract to begin with.
Our client is seeking an experienced person to oversee our outbound logistics operations. The primary responsibility will be to oversee and secure the processing of our cars in our regional hub as well as last-mile distribution. This role is crucial for ensuring operational excellence and promoting strong collaboration between our logistics team, sales units and suppliers. In this role, you will play a pivotal part in supporting the clients objectives for 2025.
Responsibilities
The responsibilities of this role include overseeing the outbound logistics services for the European region. Act as the primary representative of the client in interactions with our port suppliers. Address and manage deviations by challenging key suppliers to ensure timely deliveries and promptly communicate any issues tominimize market disruptions.
Monitor and respond to Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), proactively addressing performance discrepancies.
Analyze data to draw actionable conclusions and effectively structure and visualize information from various sources.
Lead continuous improvement initiatives across services, performance, and costs, contributing to the optimization of operational processes.
Qualifications:
Proven experience in logistics operations and managing service providers, with a focus on accountability and results.
Strong customer focus and a service-oriented mindset.
Ability to articulate findings clearly, make recommendations, and facilitate change effectively.
Previous experience in data-driven environments and strong analytical skills.
Fluent in English (written and spoken) with a bachelor's degree in engineering, Business Administration, Logistics, or a related field.
The team:
As one of four individuals overseeing car distribution throughout Europe, this position will significantly impact the company's overall success
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Gothenburg. Start is ASAP, 6 months limited contract to begin with. This role requires 100% on-site work in Gothenburg.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.
