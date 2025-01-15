Logistics Operations Coordinator
West Atlantic Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Malmö Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Malmö
2025-01-15
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos West Atlantic Sweden AB i Malmö
, Svedala
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
The West Atlantic Group is one of the markets leading providers of dedicated airfreight service to European National Mail Organisations and airfreight capacity to Global Integrators and freight forwarders. In year 2020 West Atlantic Group merged with SwiftAir, Spain. The merged Group has a well-established geographic network and operate a customised aircraft fleet of 85+ aircraft, which includes the ATR-42/72, Embraer 120F, Boeing 737-300 / 400/ 800 and Boeing 757. West Atlantic was founded in 1962 and it's headquartered in office buildings at Malmö - Hyllie. Operation is performed all over Europe with a staff around 650+ employees. West Atlantic and SwiftAir aircrafts supported by the Central Logistics Team mainly functioning from Malmo - Hyllie in Sweden and Madrid in Spain. .
Exciting Career Opportunity with One of Europe's Leading Freight Airlines!
Location: Hyllie, Malmö
Application Deadline: 2025-02-09
Type: Permanent, full-time (24/7 shift schedule)
West Atlantic is on the lookout for a Logistics Operations Coordinator to join our dynamic logistics team in Hyllie-Malmö. If you're driven by logistics, thrive on problem-solving, and enjoy working in a collaborative environment, this is the role for you!
About the Role
As a Logistics Operations Coordinator, you'll be at the heart of our operations, managing the supply chain of spare parts for our fleet. Your work will ensure seamless operations, compliance with industry standards, and, ultimately, customer satisfaction.
Key Responsibilities
• Track, relocate, or purchase spare parts as required for stock and defect plans.
• Ensure all components meet specifications and adhere to established SOPs.
• Monitor deliveries, ensuring timely arrivals, and resolve issues like delays or incorrect shipments.
• Arrange cost-effective transportation based on priorities.
• Collaborate with teams to maintain optimal stock levels.
• Update IT systems to provide real-time, accurate inventory information.
• Stay informed and compliant with customs regulations.
What We're Looking For
• Previous experience in logistics, warehousing, or procurement.
• Exceptional organizational and planning skills.
• Strong problem-solving abilities and a proactive mindset.
• Comfortable working independently and collaboratively within a team.
• Experience in the aviation industry, handling dangerous goods, or using inventory systems is a significant advantage.
Qualifications
• Education in Logistics/Supply Chain.
• Fluent in English (both written and spoken; interviews will be conducted in English).
• Proficient in IT, particularly Microsoft 365.
• Right to live and work in EU
Additional Information
A security clearance will be conducted during the recruitment process.
Ready to take off with us? Apply today via our website with your CV and cover letter!
Contact Supply Chain Manager Josip Lukic at josip.lukic@westatlantic.eu
.
CVs are not accepted via email. Applications are reviewed on an ongoing basis, so this position may close before the deadline. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare West Atlantic Sweden AB
(org.nr 556062-4420), http://westatlantic.eu/ Jobbnummer
9103661