Logistics & Customs Coordinator to Samsung
2025-09-20
Om tjänsten he Logistics team is responsible for all outsourced logistics operations, including customs clearance, cost and performance control, managing sales of returns, drive and implement innovation strategies and process development within SENA to increase operational efficiency, process automation and data driven business operations. What will this role achieve?You will be the go-to person for customs coordination, material master data integrity, D2C logistics support, and B/C grade sales coordination. Your work will directly impact our ability to deliver on customer promises, maintain compliance, and drive innovation across logistics processes.You'll manage recurring operational tasks such as customs declarations, HS code updates, and material registration, while also contributing to strategic projects like bonded warehouse evaluation and CBAM reporting. You'll coordinate B/C grade sales from bid management to delivery execution, ensuring smooth handling of returned products and alignment with pricing and logistics teams.Collaboration across departments and geographies will be key, as you ensure that logistics data and customs documentation are accurate, timely, and aligned with business needs. What will be your job scope and key deliverables?
• Maintain and update Material Master (MM) data in SAP, including HS codes, country of origin, and storage location extensions
• Coordinate material registration processes and support Sustainability with chemical tax updates
• Weekly updates and distribution of HS code lists based on input from SELS
• Monitor and validate customs declarations submitted by brokers
• Register customs declarations in SAP and ensure timely uploads
• Coordinate GSP and FTA certificate handling
• Extract customs statistics and manage uploads to Emma Systems
• Prepare and submit quarterly CBAM reports in collaboration with Suwon Office
• Support D2C logistics operations and ensure alignment with internal processes
• Manage B- and C-grade sales, including customer bidding, PO handling, pricing validation, and delivery coordination
• Perform month-end closing and accruals in SAP for designated accounts
• Submit purchasing price data to SCB and manage Intrastat reporting
• Coordinate POD checks and open new month in SAP
• Lead and support customs-related projects, including bonded warehouse evaluation
• Develop business cases and assess pricing impact on customer relationships
• Handle ad hoc requests from HQ and internal stakeholders
Kvalifikationer We need someone who is a doer - proactive, decisive, and comfortable taking ownership. You should be able to multi-task, manage, organize, and prioritize effectively. Strong analytical and communication skills are key, along with the ability to collaborate across different functions and geographies.
• Minimum 2 years of experience in customs handling for goods inbound and outbound within and outside the EU, including bonded and non-bonded goods
• Good understanding of customs rules and legislation in the Nordics
• Experience working with SAP and handling data in Excel is essential
• Fluent in both verbal and written English; Swedish proficiency is a plus
• Flexible mindset with an interest in analysis and process improvement
• Experience in D2C logistics operations is appreciated
• Familiarity with CBAM reporting and sustainability-related logistics data is a plus
Samsung is a dynamic company in a fast moving industry. There are many opportunities to grow and develop! In order to enjoy working with us you must be a person who appreciates a high pace, change and to take own initiatives.
