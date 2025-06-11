Logistics Manager to Samsung
2025-06-11
Om tjänsten Everything we do at Samsung is driven by an unyielding passion for excellence -and an unfaltering commitment to develop the best products and services on the market. In today's fast-paced global economy, change is constant and innovation is critical to a company's survival. As we have done for 70 years, we set our sights on the future, anticipating market needs and demands so we can steer our company toward long-term success.
We are seeking a Logistics Manager to play a pivotal role in maintaining our position as a market leader and enriching the lives of consumers through efficient and innovative logistics solutions. Why Join Our Team?This role is part of the Process Innovation organization, where we are creating key functions to optimize operational and drive organizational excellence. What Will This Role Achieve?As a Logistics Manager, you will lead efforts to enhance logistics processes, foster innovation, and build strong internal and external collaborations to ensure seamless operations. Key Deliverables:
• Optimize logistics operations to drive efficiency and excellence.
• Grow and nurture relationships with key customers and partners.
• Manage KPI reporting and ensure alignment with organizational goals.
• Build and lead high-performing team to achieve strategic objectives.
Job ScopeBuild Organization, Teams, and Competence:
• Manage and lead logistics and customs team with key tasks of maintenance, leading key projects, ensuring customs compliance, cost analysis, vendor agreements, and more.
Build Customer Relationships:
• Drive collaboration, process integration, and customer engagement.
• Set service level agreements and conduct quarterly business reviews with internal logistics partners.
Build Structure and Logistics Operations:
• Manage control towers for KPI reporting and operational oversight.
• Develop cross-departmental processes and drive HQ-led innovation projects.
• Strategically oversee and optimize outsourced logistics operations to ensure alignment with key performance indicators (KPIs), drive cost improvements, enhance operational efficiency, and spearhead innovative solutions that deliver value and competitive advantage on behalf of the organization.
• Negotiate and review 3rd party logistics contracts with European Logistics teams.
Kvalifikationer
• Minimum 5 years of leadership experience, with a balance of delegation and hands-on involvement.
• 5-7 years of experience in logistics and supply chain management from the Nordic region from both B2B and B2C logistics. Experience from customs processes is also a pre-requisite.
• A proven track record of driving process improvements across organizational structures.
• Passion for data-driven decision-making and the ability to shift between detailed analysis and holistic strategies.
• Strong analytical skills and comfort presenting to both internal management and external stakeholders.
• Fluency in English and Swedish, both verbal and written.
At Samsung, you'll thrive in a dynamic environment that values tempo, change, and initiative-taking. If you're ready to contribute to a fast-moving industry and grow with us, we'd love to hear from you!
Om arbetsgivaren
21Activa är ett bemannings- och rekryteringsföretag med över 50 års samlad erfarenhet från bemannings- och rekryteringsbranschen.Vi har stor erfarenhet av bemanning inom lager, logistik, transport och administration, både på arbetar-och tjänstemannasidan.
Vi har självklart kollektivavtal och är auktoriserade hos Kompetensföretagen. Vi sitter i lokaler i Rosersbergs och i Arlandastads industriområde och våra kunder finns i Stockholmsområdet, Uppsala och i Mälardalen.Vår filosofi är enkel, vi ska vara samarbetspartnern som finns på plats för våra kunder OCH vi ska ha den mest nöjda personalen i branschen. För välmående personal gör ett bättre jobb och kunderna når bättre resultat. Ersättning
