Logistics Lead-Wholesale & Retail
Axel Arigato AB / Speditörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla speditörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-05-28
MORE ABOUT THE ROLE & TEAM
We make cool stuff. Come to us to help us make sure it reaches our Wholesale & Retail customers at the right time and place.
As Logistics Lead, you will work within a team of 6 operations coordinators covering our retail, wholesale and online marketplaces. This role reports to our Operations Manager and is based in our Gothenburg HQ near Stenpiren.
WHAT YOU WILL DO
In this proactive and cross-functional role, your primary focus is to streamline and optimize the transport delivery process while ensuring seamless coordination between our warehouse and logistics partners. You will play a crucial role in maintaining the high standards of our shipping performance and ensuring that orders are processed accurately and efficiently.
Wholesale & Retail processes involve the following flows:
Retail replenishment
Store transfers
Warehouse transfers
Wholesale
Samples/Showroom
Inbound
Outlets/flashsale
Returns all for all abovementioned flows
ARE YOU THE ONE?
We seek a new team member who brings 2+ years of experience in logistics coordination or supply chain management, preferably in the fashion industry. You have and can discuss a proven track record of managing transportation and warehouse operations efficiently. This is a role for someone with proficiency in logistics software and systems (e.g., ERP, TMS, WMS). We also see you as being strong in most of the following:
Knowledge of transportation regulations, incoterms and best practices in logistics management. Export & import processes. Strong analytical skills with the ability to interpret data and make data-driven decisions. Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively across teams. Attention to detail and accuracy in order processing and documentation.Experience working with third-party logistics providers and carriers.
In this recruitment, the individual's personality and adaptivemindset is key. You lead with passion and integrity and the fashion industry is where you really want to be.
Our company language is English and as this role is in contact with external partners, English fluency is a requirement. Travel is also expected and required when needed.
HERE'S HOW TO JOIN THE A-TEAM
Apply by submitting your CV by June 3, 2024. Please apply when you see this ad-we will interview from the start and close the ad if we find a great candidate :)
Salary:According toagreement Estimated Starting date: ASAP
To see more about our company and careers we welcome you to AXEL ARIGATO - Careers
OUR VALUES : DROP Diversity, Respect, Openness and Passion are our values that we live and breathe. They are the foundation for our current state and what we will always bring with us to the future.
A BIT ABOUT AXEL ARIGATO The idea of Axel Arigato started with the founders; Max Svärdh and Albin Johansson, questioning the whole structure of the fashion industry - why and how you make things. By foregoing seasonal collections, traditional sales channels and engaging with customers directly, Axel Arigato was launched with one main objective: to create the present, shape the future, and inspire generations.
