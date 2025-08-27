Logistics Engineer ( Skövde )
Danda AB / Logistikjobb / Skövde Visa alla logistikjobb i Skövde
2025-08-27
, Tibro
, Tidaholm
, Götene
, Skara
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Danda AB i Skövde
, Götene
, Vadstena
, Jönköping
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a passionate Logistics Engineer to help optimize logistics flows-from supplier to point of use-focusing on efficiency, safety, and sustainability.
In this role, you will collaborate closely with manufacturing engineers, project managers, and the production team to understand their needs and aspirations, transforming them into innovative layouts and seamless material flows that support the shared goals. While teamwork and cooperation within the company are essential, you will also have the opportunity to work independently, taking ownership of your projects and initiatives.
Your main responsibilities include:
Developing and refining logistics strategies to reduce costs while enhancing service levels
Introducing innovative logistics technologies and best practices to stay ahead of industry trends
Evaluating and simulating material flows within the factory to identify opportunities for improvement
Ensuring smooth product introductions from a logistical perspective
Contributing to continuous improvement initiatives and implementing effective solutions
Performing engineering tasks such as frequency studies and standard operating procedures
Actively participating in strategic discussions to shape the future of the logistics setup
Qualifications:
You have a university degree in Logistics, Industrial Engineering, or a related field
You have at least 3 years of relevant experience, with a strong background in logistics to understand material flows across various processes
You have a passion for improving methods and processes, with a positive mindset towards challenges and opportunities
You have self-motivation, analytical thinking, and a proactive, structured approach to work
You have excellent collaboration skills to work effectively across different teams and departments
You have experience with LayCAD and flow simulations in FACTS
you have fluency in both English and Swedish, as we operate in an international environment
If you have knowledge of Lean manufacturing principles, is a plus
The client values a collaborative, innovative, and supportive work environment where your ideas can make a real impact. If you're ready to bring your expertise and enthusiasm to a dynamic team, we'd love to hear from you.
Place: Skövde Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Danda AB
(org.nr 559069-2249) Arbetsplats
Danda Jobbnummer
9479520