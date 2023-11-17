Logistics Engineer for Biomedical Industry
Coderoast AB / Logistikjobb / Sundbyberg Visa alla logistikjobb i Sundbyberg
2023-11-17
, Solna
, Danderyd
, Stockholm
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Coderoast AB i Sundbyberg
About Skillhuset
Skillhuset is a premier consulting firm located in Stockholm, Sweden, bridging the gap between top-tier consultants and leading companies in various industries, including the biomedical sector. We specialize in offering expertise that companies need to excel and innovate. Currently, we're in search of a highly skilled Logistics Engineer to be a part of our diverse team and contribute to our clients' success in the biomedical industry.
Position Overview
As a Logistics Engineer, you'll serve as an industry expert, working to optimize supply chain and logistical operations for our clients in the biomedical sector. This is a unique opportunity to leverage your specialized skills in a collaborative environment while making a direct impact on the businesses we serve.
Responsibilities
Conduct a thorough analysis of logistical procedures and recommend optimizations
Review logistics performance metrics and prepare reports for clients
Ensure compliance with industry regulations and client-specific policies
Work closely with cross-functional teams to integrate logistical strategies
Develop and implement efficient logistical plans to meet client objectives
Qualifications
Master's degree in Biomedical Engineering from an accredited institution
A minimum of 1 year of industrial experience in logistics
Strong analytical, problem-solving, and organizational skills
Excellent communication and interpersonal abilities
Familiarity with relevant software tools and platforms in the logistics domain
How to Apply
If you're interested in joining our team, please send your cover letter, CV, and any other relevant documents to jobs@skillhuset.se
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-01
E-post: jobs@skillhuset.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Coderoast AB
(org.nr 559052-0713)
Mjölnerbacken 21 (visa karta
)
174 48 SUNDBYBERG Jobbnummer
8272569