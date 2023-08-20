Logistics Engineer
2023-08-20
We are looking for a new team member with a background in Logistics for our client within the automotive industry. You can have experience from packaging, transportation, Supply Chain, Supplier Quality and/or Logistic Engineering.
Work Description:
Depending on your background and choice of role witin Logistics, the job description may vary. You will be working in a team on the client site with one or more of the following tasks:
• Continuous improvement, standard operations and frequency studies. You can perform small changes in flows and internal logistics setup.
• Handle daily packaging orders, balancing demand and supply. Booking of transports. Follow up daily with deviation handling in the transport flow. Receive and execute rush transports and bookings. Book transports for deliveries and carrier follow up.
• Work proactively with suppliers to continuously improve their performance and to close gaps in Logistic audit results. Work reactively on supplier delivery- risks, issues and crisis for goods receivers.
Skills Required:
You have a degree in Logistics or similar
Minimum 2 years of work experience preferably from the automotive industry
Fluent in English both spoken and written, Swedish is a plus
You have good communcational skills and can easily network and collaborate with others.
A team player
Flexible and can easily adapt
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-19
E-post: work@integroconsulting.se Arbetsgivarens referens
