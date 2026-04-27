Logistics Coordinator
Volvo Business Services AB / Speditörsjobb / Eskilstuna Visa alla speditörsjobb i Eskilstuna
2026-04-27
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Shape the future of global logistics with Volvo
At Volvo Construction Equipment, we build machines that shape the world - and we do it together. We are now looking for a Logistic Coordinator who wants to play a key role in our regional machine logistics, while contributing to Volvo's transformation journey focused on digitalization, automation, and continuous improvement.
This is an opportunity to work in a truly international environment, close to sales regions core business together with both internal and external stakeholders, where your ideas, drive, and curiosity can make a real difference.
Your role - where operations meet development
As a Logistic Coordinator, you will join our Machine Logistics team for region Europe & International. Together, you ensure efficient, reliable, and cost effective transport solutions for machines produced globally and delivered to our dealers and customers.
The role combines hands-on operational responsibility with the chance to drive change and improvement. You will work with daily deliveries while actively contributing to process development, automation initiatives and financial analysis.
Key responsibilities
• Ensure timely and cost-efficient delivery of machines to dealers and end customers
• Act as the main contact for dealers, importers, and direct customers regarding deliveries and logistics
• Coordinate and manage all types of machine shipments and deliver requested documentation
• Proactively identify and solve logistical challenges
• Follow up and analyze transport costs
• Develop and improve reports and visualizations in Power BI
• Take part in upcoming system platform upgrades
• Contribute to common strategies, standardized processes, and continuous improvements
• Support automation and smarter ways of working across the logistics flow
Who you are
You are a collaborative and solution-oriented professional with a strong customer focus and a genuine interest in logistics and development. You enjoy working in a fast-paced, international environment where priorities can shift - and where improvement is part of everyday work.
We believe you bring:
• Education and/or experience in logistics, engineering, and economics
• Strong communication and coordination skills
• An analytical mindset with an interest in digitalization and automation
• Proficiency in Microsoft Office; SAP knowledge is a plus
• Experience working with Power BI
• Excellent Swedish and English skills; additional languages are an advantage
• Experience working in an international environment and appreciation of cultural diversity
Most importantly, you are open-minded, proactive, and willing to challenge existing ways of working to create better solutions.
Why us?
At Volvo CE, people are at the heart of what we do. We believe strong performance goes hand in hand with trust, inclusion, and balance.
With us, you get:
• A committed and supportive team with a strong sense of collaboration
• The opportunity to influence and improve global logistics flows
• A workplace that values diversity, flexibility, and work-life balance
• Continuous learning and development opportunities in a global company
• The chance to contribute to a more sustainable and efficient future
We encourage end to end thinking and the courage to challenge existing processes - that's how we succeed together.
Application & contact
Does this sound like you? We look forward to your application.
Last day for apply: 17th of May
Hiring Manager: Åsa Allerhed, Head of Machine Logistics, Volvo CE Region Europe/International, asa.allerhed@volvo.com
+46 735-585804
Recruiter: Kajsa Björkman, kajsa.bjorkman@volvo.com
Location: Eskilstuna Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
635 10 ESKILSTUNA Arbetsplats
Volvo Construction Equipment Jobbnummer
9877924