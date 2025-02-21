Logistics Coordinator
About the job:
We are on the lookout for a Logistics Coordinator to join our Polarium Inc team. In this role your focus will be on organizing and presenting up-to-date customer reports to maintain transparency, as well as achieving delivery commitments.
We are small and agile team, and highly determined to go the extra distance to pave the way for a new frontier. Working at Polarium will require the ability to thrive in the unknown, an eagerness to be a pioneer in a new industry, and a willingness to work in an international, intercultural, and interdisciplinary environment. Motivated, talented, and hardworking people: we invite you to join us for an exciting new challenge!
Responsibilities:
• Prepare and present weekly inventory reports covering inbound and outbound shipments
• Present weekly production and delivery status to clients
• Provide high quality customer service
• Organize prepare full/partial orders by palletizing depending on customer needs
• Record (internally) and provide serial numbers from products to recipients
• Manage warehouse inventory and inbound/outbound shipments
• Safely operate warehouse machinery and manage the loading/unloading of shipments
• Prepare proper paperwork for international shipments to gain customs clearance (i.e. proforma invoice, packing list, etc)
• Track and provide proof of delivery to Order Management and Accounts Receivable to invoice customers
• Provide clients necessary or requested updates on in-transit shipments
Qualification and experience:
• Minimum associate degree involving supply chain, logistics, or related fields in combination with adequate experience
• Be forklift certified and be experienced around such machinery (preferred 12 months of forklift experience)
• Ability to lift up to 40lbs
• Strong communication and collaboration skills
