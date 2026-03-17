Logistics Coordinator - Inbound
Happy Socks AB / Logistikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla logistikjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Happy Socks AB i Stockholm
We are looking for a Logistics Coordinator - Inbound to join the Happy Socks team and help our colorful shipments find their way home.
In this role, you'll be the one making sure our products get from our global suppliers to our warehouses right on time. It's not just about moving boxes; it's about finding that perfect balance between speed and cost. You'll hunt for the best freight rates, keep an eye on the details, and make sure everything runs reliably.
You'll work closely with our buying team and suppliers, using your eagle eye for data to find ways we can work smarter and save on costs. If you love solving puzzles, improving processes, and collaborating with people from all over the world, you'll fit right in.
Key Responsibilities
• Book and organize global inbound shipments across various carriers and regions.
• Generate and verify shipping documents (e.g., invoices, packing lists) for order/customs compliance.
• Proactively manage order readiness and track shipments to guarantee on-time pick-up and delivery.
• Serve as the central point of communication for supply chain delays, updating Buying and Demand teams immediately.
• Review and approve freight invoices against contract rates to ensure accurate cost control.
• Conduct end-to-end shipment follow-up until confirmed receipt in the ERP system.
• Investigate and resolve all shortages and claims related to goods receipt discrepancies.
Skills
You are someone who always looks for ways to do things better. You love improving how we work and use your analytical mind to turn data into helpful tips for the team.
With your "happy-get-it-done" attitude, you're always ready to jump in and help out wherever you're needed - whether the task is big or small. You are great at talking to suppliers and people from different countries and building strong partnerships across the globe.
Most of all, you are a great problem solver. You stay calm when things move fast and you're comfortable making quick decisions to keep our logistics running smoothly.
Requirements
- 2+ years' experience in Logistics in a global setting - prefrebly within fashion retail
• Fluency in English and Turkish, both spoken and written
• Communicative team player who builds strong relationships and can work structured, meticulous, and accurate.
• Problem-solver with a solution-oriented focus. Ability to multitask and handle high tempo.
• Solid understanding of ERP systems (Microsoft Business Central is a strong plus) Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-31
E-post: career@happysocks.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Happy Socks AB
(org.nr 556753-0349) Arbetsplats
Happy Socks AB Jobbnummer
9802538