Logistic Development Specialist - Customer Focused

At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions.
That's our story. Make it your story.
Your role and responsibilities
We are seeking a Logistic developer to join our dynamic team at ABB Electrification. In this pivotal role, you will play a critical part in enhancing customer satisfaction and driving our Net Promoter Score (NPS) in the right direction. Your expertise will be crucial in collaborating with various stakeholders to ensure our customers receive the best possible service.
Collaborate closely with Customers, Sales, Product Marketing Directors, Regional Distribution Center team, and Factories to ensure timely deliveries and address any concerns.
Review and adapt customer demand, order patterns, and minimum/maximum order quantities.
Responsible for collecting data for the forecasting process towards the Regional Distribution Center
Implement improvements in SAP and other supporting tools to enhance customer experience and internal process efficiency.
Leverage logistics expertise to set up and adapt order flows/systems in collaboration with customers.
Foster strong relationships with both external and internal stakeholders to build trust and drive necessary changes.
Qualifications for the role
Proven experience in logistics, customer service, or supply chain management.
Strong knowledge of SAP and data analysis tools.
Good knowledge of Power BI and visualization of data.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
Ability to work collaboratively in a team-oriented environment.
Detail-oriented with a focus on continuous improvement.
More about us
Recruiting Manager Mathias Elison. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Senad Huijc, +46 730 88 30 06, Unionen: Johan Lundström, +46 730 77 03 66, Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Ludvig Ahlqvist
Process is ongoing, position might be filled before end date. 2nd of March 2025
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
