Localization Coordinator
2024-10-30
As a Localization Coordinator at Embark, you will be responsible for ensuring the quality and consistency of localized content across all game-related materials, while collaborating with development teams, external localization partners, and other stakeholders.
In the role, you will be a key liaison between language service providers, game developers, and marketing teams, overseeing the translation process, cultural adaptation, and integration of localized assets into the game.
You will be working onArc Raiders, an exciting, immersive gaming experience that aims to reach a global audience, created by some of the most talented people in the industry.
Example of responsibilities
Manage localization projects for in-game content, marketing materials, and customer support
Work closely with development teams to integrate localized assets and ensure consistency
Coordinate with external vendors, translators, and linguists to ensure timely delivery of high-quality translations
Establish and maintain localization guidelines, glossaries, and quality standards
Track project timelines, budgets, and key deliverables for multiple language versions
Monitor player feedback and localization-related KPIs to identify areas for improvement
Facilitate communication between localization teams, developers, and marketing departments
Ensure cultural appropriateness and market relevance of content in target regions
Create, improve and maintain agile processes
We would love if you have
Are fluent in at least one additional language besides English
Have experience in game localization and familiarity with the challenges of translating game content
Have a good understanding of cultural nuances and how they impact game localization
Are detail-oriented, with the ability to manage multiple projects and priorities
Have the ability to interact with both creative and technical teams effectively
Have experience working with localization tools and software
Possess knowledge of localization best practices and industry standards
