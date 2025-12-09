Local Category Manager - Strategic Sourcing & Supply Base Management
2025-12-09
We are looking for a Local Category Manager for a global company in Västerås. Start is in January, 1 year limited contract to begin with.
In this role, you will take ownership of sourcing strategy, supplier performance, and supply base development within your category, working in a dynamic international environment.
Your Responsibilities:
Drive sourcing and supply base management activities within the assigned category
Develop and execute a local sourcing strategy and continuously monitor the supplier market, including new potential suppliers
Perform supplier evaluations related to quality, delivery, and commercial performance
Lead cost-saving initiatives, conduct commercial negotiations, and manage price changes and supplier contracts
Ensure accurate contract documentation and maintain related information in IS/IT systems
Support sourcing activities for new product introductions
Collaborate cross-functionally with R&D, Quality, and Purchasing teams, as well as globally with colleagues in Asia and the US
Contribute to the development and implementation of SCM processes and policies together with global process excellence teams
Act as a power user for SCM IS/IT applications (e.g., SAP Ariba)
Your Background:
2+ years of experience in supply chain, preferably in strategic or tactical roles within a global manufacturing organization
Degree in Engineering or Business with a focus on Supply Chain Management
Strong communication, interpersonal, and negotiation skills
Self-driven and result-oriented team player who thrives in a global environment
Solid understanding of purchasing tools and practices, with advanced Excel skills
Experience with SAP, Ariba, or similar systems is a plus
Basic knowledge of industrial commodities and global supply markets, as well as core manufacturing processes
Strong analytical abilities and a high learning capacity, enjoying a fast-paced work environment
Professional proficiency in English, both written and spoken; Swedish skills are highly appreciated
Please submit your CV in English! This is a full-time consultant position in Västerås through Incluso. Start is January ,12 months limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Västerås. Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Emma Hörnsten recruiter at Incluso.
