Local Area Leader
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Olofström Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Olofström
2024-07-11
, Bromölla
, Karlshamn
, Sölvesborg
, Östra Göinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Olofström
, Lund
, Borås
, Falköping
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Who are we?
Manufacturing Engineering is the hub between product development and our manufacturing plants all over the world. Our mission is to develop global, lean production processes to create the best manufacturing environments. We make sure our future Volvo cars are manufacturable in the efficient processes developed, bought, and installed under our responsibility. Working for Manufacturing Engineering means teamwork, broad responsibilities, and learning something new every day.
Manufacturing Engineering Propulsion Components Industrialization has responsibility to develop and implement equipment solutions for product projects, running changes, capacity projects, and non-product projects according to project targets. You will be part of a process & technology team and the work also includes network with global ME technology team, plant engineering, and production within our company as well as with external suppliers.
What you'll do
Your main task is to lead the industrialization and launch new Battery tray and lid processes in new car programs. To succeed in the role, you need to lead the project team, coordinate with contractors, collaborate with different stakeholders, both internally and externally. In the launch phase, you will be responsible for pre-series production, where you need to lead a cross-functional team in order to deliver according to build plan. Manufacturing Engineers also support the production unit to improve efficiency, lower cost and improve product quality. You will also be responsible for Time, Technique, and Cost for the project from Volvo Cars side. And it is also required to have status reports to the Project Manager.
What you'll bring
We are looking for engineers with the following qualifications:
* B.Sc. in Automation, Mechanical, Mechatronic Engineering or equivalent experience
* Fluent in English & Swedish, spoken and written
* Have experience in project management
* High ambitions and eager to learn
* A leader, team player, excellent in collaboration and communication skills
* Work experience within manufacturing, especially within assembly
* Special technical skills (manufacturing assembly process )
* Have experience in problem solving
As a person, we believe you have great communication skills, and you collaborate well with others. We also think you are a structured person who plans and has good documentation skills. Self-driven, result-oriented, flexible, and positive attitude.
Want to know more? We hope so
We'd love to receive and review your application. If you want more information about the role and its responsibilities or simply learn a bit more about the team, please reach out to the hiring manager, Sathyamyla Kanthabhabhajeya (Sathya) at sathyamyla.kanthabahajeya@volvocars.com
or the recruiter Ayla Kutlay at ayla.kutlay@volvocars.com
. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "71825-42671015". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Ayla Kutlay +46721654291 Jobbnummer
8798077