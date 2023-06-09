Linux Embedded Developer
Starting as soon as possible we are now seeking a Linux Embedded Developer for a contractor assignment ending 31st of December 2023.
The client is based in Gothenburg and you have to be based here as well since the assignment is fully on site.
It's important that you have specific experience from Linux Kernel Programming; for example driver development.
Requirements:
• 5 years experience from embedded development
• Linux Kernel Development
• Fluent in English is enough, you do not have to speak swedish
