Line manager IT1 (754270)
Ericsson AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Linköping Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Linköping
2024-10-17
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Linköping
, Kumla
, Örebro
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
EU Cloud RAN is the organization within Ericsson that develops and release our Cloud based RAN solutions. We're delivering live systems for general use as well as trials to explore and help transform the telecom business into a cloud-based operations model. We're also evolving our system architecture and ways of working to match this transformation.
Are you ready to join and build the future?
Our current solutions are built around the virtual node concept with a vCU, two different vDU:s and AppSS built on the ADP platform. The vCU currently consists of both the Control plane (CU-CP) and the User plane (CUUP) but it is our ambition to transform our system architecture, modularizing the system to identify smaller, individual services/applications that can have separate LCM.
In this journey, the Cell-handling, Ue-handling, Configuration handling, Network interfaces handling and the Packet processing are components that we aim to separate out.
General characteristics and release handling is done on the vCU CSAR (delivery package), though, including the AppSS services. In the OAM area, we are responsible for a few components as well (e.g. the PM framework, CM sync script etc.)
Currently we are looking for a Line manager IT1 who will be responsible for vCU release handling, driving TR work in close cooperation with CP and UP units and vCU test strategy. Responsibilities also include managing a group of integrators and test developers supporting a number of development programs.
What you will do:
As part of the vCU Product Flow & Release Assurance team you will lead a section of integrators, test developers and technical leaders.
You will work closely with the rest of the unit and other Product Development Groups in our PEU to ensure that the entire organization works towards common goals. The work is done in close collaboration with the PEU Services organization in EUIR under the concepts and principles of BNEW Inner Source.
Deploying RAN products on various cloud platforms add a new complexity level and new combinations to how we traditionally test and verify our RAN products. Hence an important part of the job is to drive improvements and evolve how we test and verify the vCU product in cloud context.
The skills you bring:
• Demonstrated SW testing experience including Cloud Native principles
• Ability to handle prioritizations and take decisions
• Proven leadership with a track record of enabling change
• Passion for identifying new ways of working (Lean, Agile, ...)
• Understanding of customers and competitor situations
• Interest in market development
• Outstanding interpersonal, communication skills and ability to build networks
• Organizing and driving R&D efficiency
• Proficiency in English (written and spoken)
Vetting including references and relevant background screening will be conducted for final candidates.
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build solutions never seen before to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team. Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. learn more.
Primary country and city: Sweden (SE) || Linköping
Req ID: 754270 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258)
Datalinjen 4 (visa karta
)
581 12 LINKÖPING Jobbnummer
8961647