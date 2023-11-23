Line Manager DFE (736308)
About this opportunity
Ericsson is investing in the future 5G technology and beyond and Ericsson Silicon is key to this development. We now offer an opportunity for an experienced manager to join an organization crafting some of the world's most advanced ASICs in the latest technologies. This position offers an excellent opportunity to lead an ASIC development team responsible for the systemization, design, and verification of one of our key sub-systems. As manager for this section, you will be leading a diverse and skilled team, with engineers located in Sweden, other countries in the EU, and in India, and with tight collaboration to other Ericsson sites in Sweden and Austin (USA).
Are you a result-oriented leader with a focus on building a strong team? Will you join us in fostering partnerships, empowering engineers, and creating results?
What you will do
Manage a strong team in the DFE ASIC IP domain
Lead people to form highly engaged teams and nurture individual potential
Led an ASIC Subsystem development team targeting ASIC IP architecture, RTL design, and verification using UVM methodology
Work in close collaboration with other units, encourage communication and collaboration, both internal and external
Strive for continuous improvement in our E2E ASIC development process
Be an active contributor to the Leadership Team of the department and in Ericsson Silicon as a whole
Conduct people management tasks, incl. recruiting, onboarding & mentorship, team dimensioning, and planning
You will bring
Proven leadership experience from working as a line manager or project manager in R&D organizations
Experience of semiconductor business as well as ASIC and/or FPGA development life cycle is beneficial but not a must
Experience in building motivated, innovative, empowered, and by successful development teams
Great coaching and mentoring skills as well as communication and presentation skills
Ability to build on cultural diversity and collaborate across teams, organizations, and sites
Experience working with external suppliers
Experience and interest in agile ways of working and project management
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and creativity to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
This position will report to - Head of Digital Front End IP
Location for this role: We have openings in both Lund and Kista, Sweden.
We look forward to receiving your application in English. Please note we cannot accept applications via email.
For specific questions please contact recruiter Suman Thakur at suman.thakur@ericsson.com
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
