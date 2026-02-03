Licensed Customs Specialist
We are looking for a Licensed Customs Specialist for a company in Gothenburg. Start is March 1st, 8 months contract to begin with. This role is 100% onsite onsite in Gothenburg.
About the Department
The Test Vehicles & Logistics organization manages the full lifecycle of test vehicles throughout the development process. The fleet includes various vehicle types and brands within a global automotive group.
The department consists of four sub-teams:
Senior Advanced Fault Tracing / SWDL
Vehicle Management
Test Vehicle Fault Trace / Uptime Engineering
Logistics
The team works cross-functionally across planning, build coordination, material ordering, delivery tracking, and ensuring the latest software baselines. Logistics covers both test vehicles and spare parts, including monitoring carrier services.
Test vehicles are located at several sites depending on test type, with the majority based at facilities in Gothenburg, but also at proving grounds in Sweden, the EU, China, and the US.
Assignment Description
As a Customs Specialist, you play a key role in ensuring smooth, compliant, and efficient movement of goods between Europe, China, and global markets. You support a rapidly scaling supply chain by safeguarding customs compliance, enabling timely deliveries, and minimizing regulatory risks.
This role sits within Test Vehicles & Logistics and collaborates closely with finance, legal, and external logistics partners to secure a seamless and compliant end-to-end import/export process.
Key Responsibilities
Ensure all imports and exports comply with EU, Swedish, and Chinese customs regulations.
Verify accuracy and completeness of documentation (commercial invoices, packing lists, declarations, certificates of origin, HS classifications).
Classify automotive components and finished goods according to HS codes and determine duties, tariffs, and taxes.
Monitor regulatory changes and update internal customs processes accordingly.
Conduct internal audits, identify risk areas, and propose corrective actions.
Serve as the primary point of contact for customs-related matters for internal stakeholders (Logistics, Purchasing, Finance).
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in logistics and licensed customs broker/specialist.
Experience in customs, international logistics, import/export compliance, or freight forwarding.
Strong documentation management and data-analysis skills, with high accuracy under time-sensitive conditions.
Strong communication skills for interaction with authorities and internal stakeholders.
Language Requirements
Fluent Swedish
Fluent English
Merit to have:
Experience in the automotive industry or a fast-paced scale-up environment.
Familiarity with Chinese customs documentation and/or EU-China logistics flows.
Knowledge of ERP systems, customs filing platforms, and logistics systems.
Personal Attributes
Strong team player with a collaborative mindset.
Self-driven with a hands-on, proactive approach.
Confident and structured communicator.
Motivated to take initiative in problem-solving situations.
IT/SW requirements (if applicable)
Office 365
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is March 1st, 8 months limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite Gothenburg.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
